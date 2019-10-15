Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters Tuesday and fielded some questions about the Huskers' 2021 trip to Ireland for a season-opener against Illinois but also spoke about his current team, which is 4-3 and on the first of two bye weeks.
Some quick-hitters:
*** Frost said freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson "will be fine" and is not at risk of missing the season. Robinson was carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent left foot/ankle injury in the second quarter Saturday against Minnesota.
*** Frost said Nebraska is practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week during its bye and the setup gives the team a chance to play "good-on-good" extensively and also get a good look at a lot of young players.
Asked which freshmen he wants to step up or that the staff might look particularly close at this week, Frost said, "any and all of them."
He listed offensive linemen Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart, defensive linemen Mosai Newsom and Ty Robinson and running back Rahmir Johnson, but stressed there are many more.
*** Frost said he thought Broc Bando played hard in the second half after replacing Trent Hixson at left guard, but that there will continue to be competition going forward for playing time up front. Ideally, he said, there would be a rotation of effective players on the offensive line.