If Adrian Martinez does return to the field Saturday — and all indications are that the sophomore quarterback will indeed be back behind center — Nebraska's offense could get a real spark, offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday.
"Adrian's our leader, he's our guy, so to get him back will give us a lift, and guys will be psyched he's back," Walters said. "He's ready to go. Even when he was out he was engaged, he was focused, he was around the team.
"He's chomping at the bit to get back and show what kind of quarterback he is."
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Nebraska used an abundance of caution in Martinez's recovery because of the way NU uses its quarterbacks in the running game.
You have free articles remaining.
"The issue's always, when a young guy's hurt, can he protect himself with his running and so forth," Verduzco said. "That was paramount in our mind."
As for the players protecting Martinez up front, offensive line coach Greg Austin said he liked the way Broc Bando and Trent Hixson filled in for Boe Wilson after Wilson left the Indiana game with an injury. Hixson flipped from left guard to right guard, Austin said, but the sophomore from Omaha Skutt had been training as a "swing" guard for two weeks before Saturday's game.
NU practiced outside for the second consecutive day as snow swirled and temperatures dropped below 30.
"It was good for us. Saturday may be cold, may be snowing, who knows. So it's good to go out there and create some mental toughness," Walters said. "And the guys responded. It was windy out there, snow flurries, and the guys executed. So we're ready for any conditions that may happen on Saturday."