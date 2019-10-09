Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez was present at practice Wednesday morning and was wearing full pads, but his participation level and, more importantly, his availability for Saturday’s game at Minnesota remain in question.
Martinez, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, suffered an apparent left knee injury late in the third quarter and did not return. On Wednesday, he had no protective brace or sleeve on his left leg.
“He’s been out there and we’ll just have to see where it leads us as we move through to Saturday,” quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Wednesday, without detailing Martinez’s workload.
Verduzco, not surprisingly, is confident in sophomore Noah Vedral if Martinez cannot play.
“He’s pretty cool and collected, he knows what he’s doing,” Verduzco said. “I feel pretty comfortable with him and he’s going to have to perform at a high level this Saturday if he happens to be playing.”
Added offensive line coach Greg Austin, “Supreme confidence. Supreme confidence. As much confidence in Noah as anybody. I think that he can run this offense well, and I'm excited about watching him go out there and compete. He's the ultimate competitor. He's one of my favorite guys on the team.”
Verduzco said, too, that the staff is comfortable with Martinez playing – assuming he’s healthy enough – even if his practice week is limited.
“Because a young guy like him has played as much football as he has, as young as he is, it doesn’t create as much of a factor for you,” he said. “If it was a young guy who, let’s say, hadn’t played before or the experience level was lower, you might be a little concerned.
“But I wouldn’t be concerned about that at all in any way shape or form.”
Junior receiver J.D. Spielman was also in full pads Wednesday.
Interestingly Sean Beckton, who has been pleased with the play of his tight ends this season, was not pleased with the way his tight ends played against Northwestern. Beckton wants his group to always be in attack mode off the ball, and he felt they lacked the aggression that the coach desires.
More wide receivers have gotten reps with the top unit this week, Walters said, given the uncertain nature of Spielman's availability for Saturday.
Darien Chase and Jaron Woodyard have bot gotten reps with the ones, as has Kade Warner, who Walters said "seems like he's healthy."
"All hands on deck, we gotta play guys that are healthy and those guys have had good practices," Walters said. "So whoever is healthy, that's who we have to go with."