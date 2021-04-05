Rapid Reaction: Verduzco happy with young QB progress; Martinez healthy; RB room wide open

If football was exclusively about knowledge and concept comprehension, Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco would feel great about the very young depth chart behind junior starterAdrian Martinez.
And, to be clear, the assistant likes where freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg along with junior walk-on Matt Masker are at overall. There just hasn’t been a ton of opportunity to see the trio in live action.
“From a knowledge standpoint, really comfortable,” Verduzco said Monday. “The guys in the room know the offense, including Haarberg. Now it’s just a matter of them getting some operating time with it.
“If something were to happen to Adrian, I feel like those guys would be able to step in.”
Verduzco said the challenges for Haarberg and Smothers are similar this spring in the sense that both need a lot of reps.
Smothers has put on 10 or 11 pounds and gained a good grasp of the system and the signals last year.
“His reps during the fall were obviously limited, so … just getting the opportunity to take snaps, make the right keys and reads and put the ball where it needs to be put,” Verduzco said.
Haarberg, the Kearney Catholic graduate, arrived in January with the type of physical skill-set the staff saw on film.
“He’s pretty clean,” Verduzco said of Haarberg’s throwing motion. “So he’s learning our drop-backs and the mechanics with regards to those and how they apply to different pass routes and pass patterns. He was a pretty clean cat, what we saw on tape was pretty much what we got, which was good.”
Verduzco deferred to head coach Scott Frost about whether NU might need to look for a transfer quarterback after spring ball, but didn't shy away from the fact that this month matters for the young guys in his group.
"Obviously that’s going to have some bearing on it, no doubt," he said.
Other quick hits:
* Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said he feels healthy and has "trimmed" up some, dropping a couple of pounds. He said he feels fast and like he's in a good place physically after finish the 2020 season pretty beat up. Unlike last offseason, though, he didn't have any rehabilitation from surgery required.
* Wide receiver Levi Falck said he thinks Martinez is throwing the ball better and with more velocity than he did at any point last year. Martinez said, "that's nice of him," and also said he's noticed the same thing.
* Running backs coach Ryan Held, not surprisingly, said the work in his position group is wide open.
Week 0 ➡️ Illinois
When: Aug. 28
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ vs. Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 11 ➡️ Southeastern Louisiana
When: Nov. 13
Where: Memorial Stadium
Southeastern Louisiana in 2020: 2-2 (split-schedule concludes in April)
The last time the Huskers and Lions met: No previous matchups
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
