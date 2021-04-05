 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Verduzco happy with young QB progress; Martinez healthy; RB room wide open
Rapid Reaction: Verduzco happy with young QB progress; Martinez healthy; RB room wide open

NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) talks to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco during an Aug. 7, 2019, practice at the Hawks Championship Center.

 Journal Star file photo

If football was exclusively about knowledge and concept comprehension, Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco would feel great about the very young depth chart behind junior starterAdrian Martinez.

And, to be clear, the assistant likes where freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg along with junior walk-on Matt Masker are at overall. There just hasn’t been a ton of opportunity to see the trio in live action.

“From a knowledge standpoint, really comfortable,” Verduzco said Monday. “The guys in the room know the offense, including Haarberg. Now it’s just a matter of them getting some operating time with it.

“If something were to happen to Adrian, I feel like those guys would be able to step in.”

Verduzco said the challenges for Haarberg and Smothers are similar this spring in the sense that both need a lot of reps.

Smothers has put on 10 or 11 pounds and gained a good grasp of the system and the signals last year. 

“His reps during the fall were obviously limited, so … just getting the opportunity to take snaps, make the right keys and reads and put the ball where it needs to be put,” Verduzco said.

Haarberg, the Kearney Catholic graduate, arrived in January with the type of physical skill-set the staff saw on film.

“He’s pretty clean,” Verduzco said of Haarberg’s throwing motion. “So he’s learning our drop-backs and the mechanics with regards to those and how they apply to different pass routes and pass patterns. He was a pretty clean cat, what we saw on tape was pretty much what we got, which was good.”

Verduzco deferred to head coach Scott Frost about whether NU might need to look for a transfer quarterback after spring ball, but didn't shy away from the fact that this month matters for the young guys in his group. 

Mario Verduzco talks about his expectations from Adrian Martinez during a news conference, Monday, April 4, 2021.

"Obviously that’s going to have some bearing on it, no doubt," he said. 

Other quick hits: 

* Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said he feels healthy and has "trimmed" up some, dropping a couple of pounds. He said he feels fast and like he's in a good place physically after finish the 2020 season pretty beat up. Unlike last offseason, though, he didn't have any rehabilitation from surgery required. 

* Wide receiver Levi Falck said he thinks Martinez is throwing the ball better and with more velocity than he did at any point last year. Martinez said, "that's nice of him," and also said he's noticed the same thing. 

* Running backs coach Ryan Held, not surprisingly, said the work in his position group is wide open.  

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

