Rapid Reaction: Verduzco happy with young QB progress; Martinez healthy; RB room wide open

“He’s pretty clean,” Verduzco said of Haarberg’s throwing motion. “So he’s learning our drop-backs and the mechanics with regards to those and how they apply to different pass routes and pass patterns. He was a pretty clean cat, what we saw on tape was pretty much what we got, which was good.”

Verduzco deferred to head coach Scott Frost about whether NU might need to look for a transfer quarterback after spring ball, but didn't shy away from the fact that this month matters for the young guys in his group.

"Obviously that’s going to have some bearing on it, no doubt," he said.

Other quick hits:

* Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said he feels healthy and has "trimmed" up some, dropping a couple of pounds. He said he feels fast and like he's in a good place physically after finish the 2020 season pretty beat up. Unlike last offseason, though, he didn't have any rehabilitation from surgery required.

* Wide receiver Levi Falck said he thinks Martinez is throwing the ball better and with more velocity than he did at any point last year. Martinez said, "that's nice of him," and also said he's noticed the same thing.