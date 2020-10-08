Rapid Reaction: Verduzco defers to Frost on key QB question; Held wants Mills to be 'bell cow'

As for last season, McCaffrey says getting in games was "huge" for his development.

As for Martinez, he said he feels great physically. He's battled injuries the past few seasons, dating to high school, but feels as healthy as he has in some time, he said.

"I'm trying to take each day and make the most of it — live in the present," he said.

"I think the little things is where I can become a lot better," he added.

He said Nebraska players are thankful to be on the field playing football. He expressed thankfulness for being part of a program that wanted to play this season.

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held opened the Zoom session. He made it clear that senior Dedrick Mills leads his group.

"He's got to be the bell cow," Held said.

As for the backup situation behind Mills, Held said depth at running back has improved. He mentioned redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson first. "He's being more physical, catching ball better," the coach said.

Then Held mentioned fellow redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, who underwent surgery on both knees in high school. Thompkins, though, has practiced well and is a factor in the chase for game reps.