Rapid Reaction: Verduzco defers to Frost on key QB question; Held wants Mills to be 'bell cow'

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco essentially side-stepped a question on a lot of Husker fans' minds Thursday.
Verduzco said any decisions about playing both junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey regularly would come from head coach Scott Frost. Verduzco said the key is having as many good quarterbacks as you can, and that NU feels good about both of its top two.
"Luke's been pushing me, and I love it," Martinez said.
Martinez had the edge in the QB competition as of late last week, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. Martinez obviously has a big advantage in terms of experience, having started 21 games. But Verduzco said McCaffrey has improved as far as his "stroke" and "thrust on the ball." He's flinging the ball around well, the coach indicated.
McCaffrey has gotten "boat load" of reps during practices with both the 2s and 1s, Verduzco says.
McCaffrey credits Verduzco with making adjustments in his throwing motion.
McCaffrey also said Martinez welcomed him with open arms immediately upon his arrival on campus and continues to help in his development.
As for last season, McCaffrey says getting in games was "huge" for his development.
As for Martinez, he said he feels great physically. He's battled injuries the past few seasons, dating to high school, but feels as healthy as he has in some time, he said.
"I'm trying to take each day and make the most of it — live in the present," he said.
"I think the little things is where I can become a lot better," he added.
He said Nebraska players are thankful to be on the field playing football. He expressed thankfulness for being part of a program that wanted to play this season.
Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held opened the Zoom session. He made it clear that senior Dedrick Mills leads his group.
"He's got to be the bell cow," Held said.
As for the backup situation behind Mills, Held said depth at running back has improved. He mentioned redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson first. "He's being more physical, catching ball better," the coach said.
Then Held mentioned fellow redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, who underwent surgery on both knees in high school. Thompkins, though, has practiced well and is a factor in the chase for game reps.
"We just have to be smart with him from a (practice) reps standpoint," Held said.
The coach made special mention of walk-on Cooper Jewett, a redshirt freshman back from Elkhorn South.
Meanwhile, Martinez mentioned walk-on Wyatt Liewer, a sophomore from O'Neill, as someone who's playing well.
