Nebraska's quarterback situation appeared to have more clarity Tuesday than it did one week ago.
That information comes from a pretty good source, Adrian Martinez.
The sophomore said he expects to play Saturday when Nebraska travels to Purdue.
"I feel like I'm ready and I expect to go," Martinez told reporters.
Martinez said his arm feels "juiced up" and his knee is "ready to go."
Martinez didn't play against Minnesota, then appeared to make progress during the bye week before not playing against Indiana, despite suiting up. NU coach Scott Frost said Martinez was an emergency option against the Hoosiers.
In other injury news, backup quarterback Noah Vedral said he's good to go health-wise while No. 3 QB Luke McCaffrey was not in pads. McCaffrey was seen walking off the Memorial Stadium turf Saturday with an ice pack on his left knee. Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, who was limited to five snaps Saturday, walked past reporters in full pads Tuesday. Running back Wyatt Mazour, however, was not in pads and was wearing a boot on his left foot.
Vedral said the bye week did Nebraska's offense good. NU was able to play faster, Vedral said, because of the work they put in during the bye week.
"It's one of those games where everything built off our fundamentals," Vedral said. "You've got to hang your hat on something, and that bye week gave us a chance to go back and work on stuff we hang our hat on."
With the weather forecast calling for temperatures in mid-30s Saturday in West Lafayette, NU practiced outside Tuesday after a thin layer of snow blanketed Lincoln.
"The field was really slick, so everyone was getting used to the footing a little bit," defensive lineman Ben Still said. "Other than that it wasn't any different than a normal practice."
Defensive back Lamar Jackson tweeted after the game Saturday that he was disappointed with his performance after Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey carved up NU's secondary.
"Asked Tuesday about Jackson's tweet, Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher said Jackon's tweet was accurate.