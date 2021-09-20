Red Report: Latest on Gabe Ervin's injury; Prochazka not planning on redshirt; competition at PK, LG

At this point, the former Elkhorn South standout said he’s not planning on redshirting, which would require appearing in four or fewer games.

“Right now, I’m not planning on redshirting. I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Prochazka said. “I’m making sure that I’m giving the coaching staff reasons to play me and making sure that they have to have me on the field.”

Frost again praised the mid-year enrollee, who has seen his stock take off since the middle of preseason camp and who is currently about 6-foot-9 and 310 pounds.

“He’s going to be in the mix and in the conversation for playing, I think, going forward,” Frost said. “If he keeps improving at the rate he’s been improving at, it’s going to be hard to keep him off the field.”

LG battle ongoing: Junior Trent Hixson started at guard against OU after Ethan Piper had that spot for the first three games. Hixson, though, went down during the game, so Piper filled in down the stretch.

Those two will continue to battle for playing time and junior Broc Bando is among the others that could be in the mix once he’s back from a non-COVID illness.