Rapid Reaction: Thompkins No. 2 running back behind Mills

Redshirt freshman running back Ronald Thompkins will be Nebraska's No. 2 running back Saturday against Ohio State, NU assistant coach Ryan Held said Tuesday.

The declaration marks a big milestone for the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Georgia native, who has battled a rash of knee injuries going back to his junior year of high school.

Thompkins will back up starter Dedrick Mills, and like Mills, Held said, Thompkins will only improve as the season go along.

"This is going to be his first action in a long time. He's going to get better and better as the year goes on, getting used to where everything hits in our offense, understanding concepts," Held said. "I'm not going to put more on him than need be, but he's going to help our football team."

Thompkins was considered one of the top running back prospects in the nation before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the first game of his senior year in high school, and he spent most of his redshirt season at Nebraska working to get healthy.

He played in just six games as a junior while again battling injuries.

Held called Thompkins a "five-tool player" with the versatility to do multiple things in Nebraska's offense.