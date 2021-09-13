Rapid Reaction: The latest from Scott Frost on several key offensive injuries as Oklahoma week begins

Nebraska started Saturday’s game without a trio of preferred offensive weapons in wide receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning plus tight end Travis Vokolek, and it ended the afternoon down two more in wide receiver Zavier Betts and tight end Austin Allen.
Head coach Scott Frost is hoping the list of absences isn’t quite as long when his Cornhuskers kick off against Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday.
“I thought the guys that came in did a really good job and played hard, but those are some of our most talented skill guys and we need them back,” Frost said Monday. “So, I know they’re working hard to get back on the field."
Vokolek (left foot/ankle) and defensive lineman Casey Rogers (left knee) worked out on the field before the game Saturday and both appear to be close to getting back on the field after missing each of the first three games. Frost said Martin’s injury, which appeared to also be a knee injury, wasn’t serious. Manning had a walking cast on his left foot during the game on Saturday.
Allen went down hard on his only catch of the afternoon and appeared to hit his head on the turf as he went down. Frost on Monday confirmed the 6-foot-9 tight end from Aurora was dealing with a head injury.
“He landed on his head a little bit on the turf and got a little dizzy,” Frost said. “Hopefully he recovers quick.”
Especially with the more veteran players, NU could go right up to gametime before making a decision, though Frost said that isn’t ever ideal.
“I mean, you want to know on Monday, but sometimes you don’t have that luxury,” he said. “We want guys to have practice if we’re going to play them. There’s some unique circumstances where you have veterans who have been there, done that and if you get them back at the end, that’s probably good enough. But guys need to train in order to perform well and we want them back as soon as possible.”
Asked if any of the players had been ruled out for the game against OU already, Frost simply said, “No.”
Other quick notes from Monday:
* Frost said he was impressed with how freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. played against the Bulls.
"He looked like he was running with a little bit of attitude," the coach said. "We need an aggressive attitude."
* Quarterback Adrian Martinez is well aware of the significance of NU-OU.
"I'm from California and I knew about the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry," Martinez said. "It's big and I'm glad to finally be a part of it."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.