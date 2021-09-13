Rapid Reaction: The latest from Scott Frost on several key offensive injuries as Oklahoma week begins

Nebraska started Saturday’s game without a trio of preferred offensive weapons in wide receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning plus tight end Travis Vokolek, and it ended the afternoon down two more in wide receiver Zavier Betts and tight end Austin Allen.

Head coach Scott Frost is hoping the list of absences isn’t quite as long when his Cornhuskers kick off against Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday.

“I thought the guys that came in did a really good job and played hard, but those are some of our most talented skill guys and we need them back,” Frost said Monday. “So, I know they’re working hard to get back on the field."

Vokolek (left foot/ankle) and defensive lineman Casey Rogers (left knee) worked out on the field before the game Saturday and both appear to be close to getting back on the field after missing each of the first three games. Frost said Martin’s injury, which appeared to also be a knee injury, wasn’t serious. Manning had a walking cast on his left foot during the game on Saturday.

Allen went down hard on his only catch of the afternoon and appeared to hit his head on the turf as he went down. Frost on Monday confirmed the 6-foot-9 tight end from Aurora was dealing with a head injury.