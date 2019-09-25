Troy Walters could only chuckle Wednesday when asked about Ohio State's defense.
"Where do I start?" he asked rhetorically.
Nebraska's offensive coordinator said the Buckeyes probably have five or six first- or second-round NFL Draft picks.
"Overall they fly around to the ball. They're physical, athletic. It really starts up front. They've got some creatures up front with size, with strength, and they're athletic so they can rush the passer, they can create havoc in the run game, the linebackers are fast flow guys, secondary guys are going to get up in your face press you, not let you get of the line of scrimmage," Walters said. "So across the board they're an excellent defense and we've got our work cut out for us. The guys understand that; they understand the challenge ahead."
Maurice Washington is ready to go, running backs coach Ryan Held reiterated Wednesday. After missing the second half against Illinois, Washington has practiced in full pads each of the last two days (Nebraska didn't wear pads Monday).
One thing people might overlook about Washington's game, Held said, is his vision. He sees defenders at a higher level than a lot of backs do, Held said.
Despite his size, freshman Wan'Dale Robinson had success running between the tackles and picking up yards after contact.
Held said the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Robinson is able to get yards after contact because he has a strong core, and he's short and slippery.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin expressed condolences on behalf of the Nebraska program to Christian Gaylord and his family. Gaylord's father, Scott, was killed in a car accident Friday on I80 near Gibbon.
"Scott was a good man," Austin said. "And he had a very, very big impact on Christian."
Gaylord who suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp, has been around the team since his knee surgery, and Austin said the team will continue to lift him up and support him.