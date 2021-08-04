 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Tight ends shining; 'night and day' different with Martinez
NU football practice, 8.4

Nebraska players runs sprints during football practice on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Hawks Championship Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down the four most notable takeaways after hearing from the Nebraska football team.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Wednesday that running back Markese Stepp is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason foot surgery.

The Huskers are evaluating Stepp practice by practice, Lubick said. He added that if Nebraska had a game tomorrow, he believes the USC transfer could play.

"He looks 100% to me," Lubick said. "No limitations."

Nebraska tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek have shined in early workouts, Lubick said.

How much so? Lubick said that in 2016, his final season as Oregon's offensive coordinator, the Ducks had three NFL tight ends.

But Allen and Vokolek, Lubick said, are the best he's ever worked with.

That's led to Nebraska targeting the tight ends in the passing game more than they have under Frost. Often, those two are the first read on several route combinations.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said the difference is "night and day" for quarterback Adrian Martinez in terms of mechanics, leadership, and confidence.

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple talk Husker football in the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium.

"I love where he's at right now," Beckton said. "I told him yesterday to stay where he is, because he's in such a good spot."

Martinez is "demanding a lot out of himself, and demanding a lot out of his teammates," Beckton said, adding that the fourth-year starter is quick to call out teammates when corrections are needed.

"He's playing at the highest level I've ever seen," Beckton said.

Cam Taylor-Britt is on the top line for Nebraska's punt return spot with Oliver Martin pressing him. Freshman receiver Kamonte Grimes is also in that conversation.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

