Rapid Reaction: Tight ends shining; 'night and day' different with Martinez

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Wednesday that running back Markese Stepp is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason foot surgery.

The Huskers are evaluating Stepp practice by practice, Lubick said. He added that if Nebraska had a game tomorrow, he believes the USC transfer could play.

"He looks 100% to me," Lubick said. "No limitations."

Nebraska tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek have shined in early workouts, Lubick said.

How much so? Lubick said that in 2016, his final season as Oregon's offensive coordinator, the Ducks had three NFL tight ends.

But Allen and Vokolek, Lubick said, are the best he's ever worked with.

That's led to Nebraska targeting the tight ends in the passing game more than they have under Frost. Often, those two are the first read on several route combinations.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said the difference is "night and day" for quarterback Adrian Martinez in terms of mechanics, leadership, and confidence.

"I love where he's at right now," Beckton said. "I told him yesterday to stay where he is, because he's in such a good spot."