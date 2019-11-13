Wan'Dale Robinson's availability for Saturday's game against Nebraska remains a question mark after the freshman phenom was injured late in Nebraska's loss to Purdue.
NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters was noncommittal Wednesday on Robinson's status for Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Robinson wasn't on the field for Nebraska's final drive against the Boilermakers. He jogged off the field after the game, but was grimacing on his way to the locker room.
"We'll see. We'll see. He's kind of banged up, but he's working to get back," Walters said. "We've got to play with what we have and we'll see game day what he can do."
Despite Robinson's injury, running backs coach Ryan Held said Wednesday he likes where his running back room is. Dedrick Mills remains the top back, and Wyatt Mazour has returned to practice. Brody Belt and Rahmir Johnson also provide depth.
Held said the group's motto this week is "strive for five", as in five yards per carry.
You have free articles remaining.
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said it was good to see Adrian Martinez be decisive late in the game against Purdue after a shaky performance in the first three quarters. Martinez has good practices in recent days days, and is back to full health.
Walters echoed Verduzco's sentiment, saying Martinez is "coming on" and is 100 percent healthy.
Freshman backup Luke McCaffrey has also bounced back well from injury, Verduzco said, and was in full pads Wednesday.
Cam Jurgens has improved the accuracy of his center snaps, offensive line coach Greg Austin said. But the NU coaching staff is still on him "daily" to make them perfect.
The Wisconsin pass rush will be as formidable a rush as Nebraska will have faced all year, Austin said, citing the Badgers' discipline with rush lanes and also the prowess of outside linebacker Zack Baun.