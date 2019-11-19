At least one true freshman appears set to take on a larger role for Nebraska as the season winds down.
NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti says his goal this week is to roughly double Ty Robinson’s snaps against Maryland. That would put the true freshman from Arizona somewhere around 30 snaps against the Terps after making his season debut against Wisconsin.
Tuioti also said that over course of Robinson’s career, he could get as big as 320 pounds. Right now at Robinson is at 295. Robinson earned more snaps with his play against the Badgers, Tuioti said.
Cam Taylor-Britt is good to go this weekend. That's from the defensive back himself, who briefly left the game in the second quarter Saturday before returning later in the game. Taylor-Britt said he was dinged in the head before getting checked out and coming back into the game.
Playing hurt is something Taylor-Britt has taken great pride in this season, he said. Plenty of players are beat up this time of year, but Taylor-Britt said he's made it a point to be on the field as much as he can to help his team.
Freshman linebacker Nick Henrich made his debut on special teams Saturday against Wisconsin — and it didn’t go particularly well, Barrett Ruud said. Long story short, Henrich was part of the unit that allowed the 89 yard kickoff return to the Badgers' Aron Cruickshank.
Ruud said he made sure to tell Henrich that in his first go-around as a Husker, he fell flat on his face on a special teams play.
Nebraska could have had a touchdown on Jonathan Taylor's fumble, defensive lineman Ben Stille said. Taylor caught a pass out of the backfield before losing the ball. Lamar Jackson eventually jumped on the ball for the Huskers, but not before several coaches on the sideline pointed out the ball was live.
Stille said that watching in film revue, everyone on Wisconsin’s team quit playing, and Nebraska’s players didn’t respond fast enough. When the team watched film, Stille said, NU realized it should have had a touchdown.