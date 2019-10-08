Putting together the puzzle of who will redshirt and how to best use those players within the new four-game rule is an ongoing challenge for Nebraska's coaches, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday.
Game reps matter, of course.
As Chinander put it: "You don't get better at playing football without playing football."
But there's also the matter of how those players fit into Nebraska's remaining game plans, and how to best prepare those players for future seasons at Nebraska.
"There's indecision every week," Chinander said. "I don't know if we'll ever know the right answer on some of those things until you lose a game and somebody says, 'Well you should have played that guy.'"
Chinander and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti both pointed to defensive tackle Jahkeem Green as a player who will definitely play in four games this season.
"He's going to play in four games, and he's coming quickly," Chinander said. "I need to pick the games where it's going to be the games that he fits best in what we're doing because he's got to get ready to go for next year. And those game reps are important."
Tuioti said the coaching staff has an idea of which games Green will play in. Green can still play in three of Nebraska's remaining games. He appeared late against Ohio State. Tuioti said NU is playing some big teams in the second half of the season where the staff wants to use him.
Lamar Jackson's interception against Northwestern was obviously a game changing play that put Nebraska in position to drive for Lane McCallum's game-winning field goal. But coaches and Jackson himself said the play could have even better.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said Jackson had a huge wall set up on Nebraska's sideline and probably should have scored. Jackson himself said he didn't celebrate because he knew he messed up and had a chance to take the pick back for a touchdown.