Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco got right to the point Wednesday when assessing the performance of both himself and his protege.
"Both of us were piss-poor," Verduzco said of he and sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. "He's a young guy and I'm in charge of getting him ready to go. I gotta make sure he's ready to go."
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Nebraska "probably had too much in" the game plan for South Alabama, echoing head coach Scott Frost. Frost said Monday the Huskers were "too scheme-y" in their preparation.
"You have a whole offseason, you start preparing for them a little earlier than normal, so we probably had too much," Walters said.
Walters also said NU's players struggled with detail Saturday. The effort was good, he said, but "the details across the board weren't there."
"And in this offense, if you've got ten guys doing the right things and one guy not on his detail, then the play's not going to work," Walters said. "So because of the detail, we couldn't get in any rhythm and it didn't feel like we could get anything sustained."
Barrett Pickering was not in uniform Wednesday as he continues to recover from a leg/hip injury. Pickering was in uniform, but didn't play in Saturday's game against South Alabama as true freshman walk-on Dillon Jorgensen from Lincoln Southwest handled kickoff, field goal and extra point duties.
Running backs coach Ryan Held said freshman Ronald Thompkins, battling back from a knee injury, is no longer in a green jersey. The coaching staff is trying up his "pitch count" in practice, Held said, and the coach has game four or five in mind as a time he could be ready for action. That would put Thompkins back on the field either Sept. 21 at Illinois or the following Saturday at home against Ohio State.