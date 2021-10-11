Red Report: Prochaska needs surgery, out for season; Benhart's opportunity; Runnin' Rahmir

"I think it taught him a lesson that anybody can take the job. You don’t get to take it just because you’re older or bigger than somebody," defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. "I think it added a little bit more fire to him, and I think he got a little bit more hungry from sitting on the bench the past two weeks, and now that Teddy’s down he’s coming back, and I think we’ll get a better Bryce."

Nouredin Nouili, with two starts of his own under left guard after the offensive line reshuffle, echoed Robinson.

"He’s held his head high. And he’s showed us that it doesn’t matter where – if you get switched up, if you get put in a different position or a different rotation, it doesn’t matter," Nouili said. "You still support the guy in front of you and behind you. So it tells you a lot about his character, that he supports everybody who’s playing, or not."

Runnin' Rahmir: Redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson has been the one to grab hold of the starting spot at the position, getting the nod in Nebraska's last four games.

The New Jersey native has come a long way, Frost said.