Rapid Reaction: Playing on a 'different planet'; improved run defense; prepping for Minnesota

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander had a good way of summing up the 2020 season Tuesday.

"It's kind of like being on a different planet sometimes," Chinander said.

NU's DC said, with the Huskers in their own bubble, it's taken away some of the experiences players would normally have — gameday atmosphere, fan support, etc.

The group hit especially hard by that, of course, is NU's seniors. Five fifth-year seniors start on that side of the ball, including Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams, Dicaprio Bootle, JoJo Domann, and Ben Stille.

While each player will have to make his own decision about his future after the season, Chinander was hopeful to get more time with all of them.

With the NCAA awarding an extra year of eligibility to all players, "I hope we get all those guys back," Chinander said.

NU's run defense has improved significantly in recent weeks, culminating in Saturday's performance against Purdue in which the Blackshirts held the Boilermakers to minus-2 rushing yards.

The improvement isn't because of some radical scheme change, Chinander said.