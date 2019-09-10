As the Nebraska football team works to settle its special teams issues, kicker Barret Pickering has returned to practicing on a limited basis, special teams coach Jovan DeWitt said Tuesday.
Pickering has been on a light "kick count" both last week and this week as he continues to recover from an undisclosed injury. In his place, Lincoln Southwest grad Isaac Armstrong was NU's top kicker against Colorado and was listed as the starter on this week's depth chart.
Armstrong said Tuesday he didn't kick with a holder and a snapper until last Thursday, one day before the Huskers left for Boulder. Before that, he had only worked on place kicking with a tee "about every other week."
Of course NU wanted to win Saturday, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. The goal, of course, is to win every game. But sometimes "it takes being in live bullets" to learn how to operate in close games.
JoJo Domann appeared on the depth chart in a new position, nickel, but his role isn't changing, Chinander said. The Huskers consider him a starter, so they wanted to list him as a starter on the depth chart.
You have free articles remaining.
Another versatile piece of NU's defense, Cam Taylor-Britt, was listed on the top line at safety on this week's depth chart. But, Chinander said, the sophomore will likely continue to play multiple positions in Nebraska's defensive backfield.
As for DeWitt's outside linebackers, he feels they are "consistently affecting the launching point" of quarterbacks even if they're not sacking them.
DeWitt seemed particularly pleased with Alex Davis.
"It's awesome to see him have the success he deserves," DeWitt said.