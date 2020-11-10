Rapid Reaction: Open competition the theme as Huskers move forward from Northwestern

If one theme emerged from Tuesday's Zoom session with Nebraska's coaches, it's that every position is up for grabs as the Huskers try to pull themselves out of the morass of an 0-2 start.

"Not just at quarterback, we have a lot of jobs that are up for grabs," NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. "This is an open competition week."

While the majority of the attention will be focused on whether Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey lines up behind center Saturday against Penn State, playing time is up for grabs at nearly every position on both sides of the ball.

"Young guys are earning opportunity," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "I'm not looking to bench anybody. ... But we told the defense yesterday that guys are earning opportunity."

Chinander mentioned defensive back Myles Farmer, who had two interceptions against Northwestern as one of those players.

"The guys know it's on the line," Chinander said.

Despite the bad taste of a loss, and despite the potential for playing time to be lost, Chinander said Nebraska's players returned to practice this week ready to play.