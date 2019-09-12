Nebraska's kicking situation has prompted the NU coaching staff to call on the club soccer team for reinforcements.
Head coach Scott Frost said Friday that while the team didn't hold an open tryout, the Huskers did get in touch with NU's club soccer team to see "if they had kids who had done it before."
Frost said both of Nebraska's regular kickers -- sophomore Barrett Pickering and walk-on freshman Dylan Jorgensen -- had minor injuries last week, and punter Isaac Armstrong, who filled in as the place kicker at Colorado, was also slightly banged up.
Frost said the team is "working through" adding a club soccer player to the roster.
Wan'Dale Robinson needs the ball more, Frost said.
"You can see pretty clearly that good things happen when the ball is in Maurice's hands and good things happen when Wan'Dale gets the ball in his hands," Frost said.
The versatile freshman has lined up at both receiver and running back in Nebraska's first two games, and could see more time in the backfield Saturday against Northern Illinois.
As he matures in Nebraska's offense, Frost said, his role will continue to grow.
"Down the road you're just going to be able to put him in wherever you want and let him run the offense," Frost said. "He's capable of doing that; it's just hard to overload him with three different positions right now."
Frost expects Dedrick Mills to get on track sooner rather than later as the juco transfer has had a slow start to his Nebraska career.
"He's gotten some chances. Game 1 I don't think there was a lot to work with, and there's been a couple deals where he's missed a couple cuts that I expect him to make as he gets more familiar with our system," Frost said.
