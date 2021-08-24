Rapid Reaction: NU settles on starter at RB, but doesn't reveal name; Reimer reflects on Blackshirt

The Nebraska football team has decided on a starting running back for Saturday's season opener at Illinois.

Who that is, however, will remain a secret to those outside the program until the Huskers' offense takes the field for the first time in Champaign.

Both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and running backs coach Ryan Held were coy when asked for specifics on who the starter would be, but it appears that man will come from the trio of Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison.

"It's getting closer. Had a good practice today, and we have to continue to understand the game plan. But we got another hard day tomorrow and then it will taper off a little bit. But it's starting to become clear," Held said. "There's been a lot of work up to this point by everybody in the program, but I know the running backs are excited to get out there and show what they can do. We've got to go out there and earn it, so that's where we're at."

NU would like to find a player that could handle the bulk of the workload — that is, a player getting 20 or more carries per game.

And while that player remains under wraps, Nebraska's coaches feel comfortable with any of its top three options having the durability to hold up with that workload over the course of a season.