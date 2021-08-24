Rapid Reaction: NU settles on starter at RB, but doesn't reveal name; Reimer reflects on Blackshirt

The Nebraska football team has decided on a starting running back for Saturday's season opener at Illinois.
Who that is, however, will remain a secret to those outside the program until the Huskers' offense takes the field for the first time in Champaign.
Both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and running backs coach Ryan Held were coy when asked for specifics on who the starter would be, but it appears that man will come from the trio of Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison.
"It's getting closer. Had a good practice today, and we have to continue to understand the game plan. But we got another hard day tomorrow and then it will taper off a little bit. But it's starting to become clear," Held said. "There's been a lot of work up to this point by everybody in the program, but I know the running backs are excited to get out there and show what they can do. We've got to go out there and earn it, so that's where we're at."
NU would like to find a player that could handle the bulk of the workload — that is, a player getting 20 or more carries per game.
2:48 Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's game week expectations as Huskers gear up for Saturday's prime time game
And while that player remains under wraps, Nebraska's coaches feel comfortable with any of its top three options having the durability to hold up with that workload over the course of a season.
"I think so. Yeah. Obviously, it will remain to be seen. We've got to go out and prove it," Held said. "But they prepared well in the summer, they prepared well in the fall camp. A lot can happen in a season that you don't know, but we're always the next man up if need be, but I think our guys are ready for the challenge, and we've got to be ready to produce."
Inside linebacker Luke Reimer said it was "an absolute honor" to receive a Blackshirt on Monday.
Reimer's football journey has seen him start out as an 8-man player in Kansas before moving to Lincoln and taking on a starring role at North Star High School, to walking on at Nebraska and making an immediate impact.
"There's not very many guys that have followed my path," Reimer said. "So it's just kind of a testament to my family and how they pushed me and stuff. And I'm just very proud and honored to have it."
Reimer received his Blackshirt from NU hall of famer Danny Noonan, one of the greatest defensive linemen in Nebraska history.
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
Aug. 28, at Illinois
Sept. 4, vs. Fordham
Sept. 11, vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18, at Oklahoma
Sept. 25, at Michigan State
Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9, vs. Michigan
Oct. 16, at Minnesota
Oct. 30, vs. Purdue
Nov. 6, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20, at Wisconsin
Nov. 26, vs. Iowa
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.