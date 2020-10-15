Rapid reaction: NU offensive coordinator Lubick says Martinez, McCaffrey 'both can win for us'

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick didn't exactly pour cold water on the notion that the Huskers have two quarterbacks in a close competition for the starting job.
During a Zoom session with reporters Thursday, Lubick said junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey are both playing at a "very, very high level."
"They both can win for us," Lubick said. "They're both moving the ball. That's going to be a decision between coach (Scott) Frost, Mario (Verduzco) and myself. It's going to come up very soon."
He said the evaluation is ongoing as Nebraska's opener Oct. 24 at Ohio State approaches.
His comments come on the heels of Frost telling reporters Tuesday that there's no clear pecking order atop the quarterback depth chart.
"The fact it's a hard decision is a good situation," Lubick said.
Martinez has a 9-12 record as the starter the last two seasons, while McCaffrey played in three games last season.
Junior wide receiver Kade Warner said he has continued to see both make plays outside the pocket — they’re both very good athletes — but that maybe the biggest strides have come elsewhere.
“The biggest thing this year they’ve progressed on is being able to stay in the pocket and make those throws that are difficult throws, but they’re making them now,” Warner said. “I think that leap forward has been great to see, especially as a guy catching those footballs it’s been great to see. … Adrian has done a great job increasing his deep ball accuracy as well as being able to play all three levels of the passing game. Luke’s done a great job coming in here and competing, pushing Adrian every single day and saying, ‘Hey, I’m coming. I’m coming and you better keep working.’
“That 1-2 punch that they both have is a great dynamic for our football team. It gives defenses a ton of different good looks and that’s awesome to see. They can both bring something to the table.”
Some nuggets from Lubick:
* True freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts "has come on the last two weeks and has a chance to help us," Lubick said.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts helped lead Bellevue West to a 13-0 record and Class A state championship last season by catching 64 passes for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 19 yards per reception.
* Lubick had strong words of praise for sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson, noting he made plays from two positions last season (receiver and running back). That's not easy, Lubick said.
"He and Kade Warner are definitely the leaders of the receiver position," Lubick said.
They are first up in every drill, the coach said.
Robinson is "his own worst critic," Lubick said.
High achievers are usually that way.
"His drive and work ethic are going to make him really special," Lubick said.
* Lubick says he'll coach from press box and communicate with Frost on the sideline.
* Lubick said that, while Robinson and freshman Alante Brown have both dealt with minor injuries during camp, both are "full go." The offensive coordinator said his position group has been very healthy so far overall, "knock on wood."
