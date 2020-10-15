Rapid reaction: NU offensive coordinator Lubick says Martinez, McCaffrey 'both can win for us'

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick didn't exactly pour cold water on the notion that the Huskers have two quarterbacks in a close competition for the starting job.

During a Zoom session with reporters Thursday, Lubick said junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey are both playing at a "very, very high level."

"They both can win for us," Lubick said. "They're both moving the ball. That's going to be a decision between coach (Scott) Frost, Mario (Verduzco) and myself. It's going to come up very soon."

He said the evaluation is ongoing as Nebraska's opener Oct. 24 at Ohio State approaches.

His comments come on the heels of Frost telling reporters Tuesday that there's no clear pecking order atop the quarterback depth chart.

"The fact it's a hard decision is a good situation," Lubick said.

Martinez has a 9-12 record as the starter the last two seasons, while McCaffrey played in three games last season.

Junior wide receiver Kade Warner said he has continued to see both make plays outside the pocket — they’re both very good athletes — but that maybe the biggest strides have come elsewhere.