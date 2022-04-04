Rapid Reaction: NU 'nowhere near' QB1 announcement; Frost still mum on Fidone status; spring game format TBD

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke Monday following the Huskers' 13th practice of spring football and ahead of Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

Here are a couple of quick highlights:

* Frost said he's seen his group of quarterbacks make strides over the course of the spring. Don't expect a formal announcement about Texas transfer Casey Thompson -- or anybody else for that matter -- winning the starting job any time soon.

Asked about a timeline for anointing a starter, Frost said, "The timetable is whenever it's clear to us and to everybody. I think there's a lot of guys doing some good things, but we're nowhere near ready to make an announcement yet."

* Frost said there is not yet clarity about the timeline for TE Thomas Fidone, who suffered an apparent knee injury earlier in spring ball.

* The head coach said that, if at all possible, he'd like to have two teams playing against each for the Red-White Spring game, but that it's unclear if that will be possible because of the number of players limited by injury. Frost said there would be "long" conversations between the coaching and training staffs to chart the course for Saturday's scrimmage as this week goes on.

* Defensive back Tommi Hill sized up Anthony Grant, a fellow transfer who's in the mix at running back.

"Every time he busts a gap, he's gone," Hill said, adding, "He's got a lot of vision. I've seen him see a gap when it's not even developed yet."

* Defensive back DeShon Singleton and wide receiver Trey Palmer grew up in the same area, so they're familiar with each other. Singleton said Palmer is going to be "something special."

Hill said his matchups with Palmer in practices as being intense. "It's dog vs. dog," he said. When asked if Palmer was the fastest player on the team, Hill said, "Nah, I am."

Palmer, for his part, said Hill is "just like me. He's a dog."

* The players that talked on Monday are part of a large group of Division I transfers that arrived this offseason. Asked what the group has added so far, Hill said, "The team already had swag, we just brought some extra touches."

This story will be updated.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Parker Gabriel Husker football reporter Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012. Follow Parker Gabriel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today