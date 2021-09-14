 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: NU 'hopeful' on injury front; Ervin in rhythm; Chinander talks Rattler
Rapid Reaction: NU 'hopeful' on injury front; Ervin in rhythm; Chinander talks Rattler

Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin (22) celebrates after a first-down run against Buffalo in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday he was hopeful that receiver Oliver Martin and tight end Travis Vokolek would both be available Saturday against Oklahoma (11 a.m. on Fox).

Martin, after a six-catch, 103-yard game in the season opener at Illinois, has missed the last two games due to injury. Vokolek, considered one of Nebraska's best blockers, has yet to play this season.

Lubick said he was hopeful Martin would play last week against Buffalo as well, indicating the receiver might indeed be close to returning.

Freshman Gabe Ervin got into a rhythm in the second half against Buffalo, Lubick said, a game in which the Georgia native finished with 10 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Ervin had runs of 11 and 21 yards on back-to-back plays in the second half against the Bulls, part of a second half in which he had six carries for 51 yards and a score.

Nebraska's offensive line also did a better job opening holes in the second half to allow Ervin's production, Lubick said.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is "the rare guy that can make every throw" NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. Nebraska's defense is excited to face the Sooners in a showcase game, Chinander continued, something echoed by several others Tuesday.

Both defensive backs coach Travis Fisher and inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic said the first thing that jumps out when watching Oklahoma film is the Sooners' team speed. 

But, both coaches said Nebraska feels it has the speed on defense to match OU's explosive attack.

"Speed is speed," Fisher said. "We think we're fast, too."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Husker News