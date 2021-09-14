Rapid Reaction: NU 'hopeful' on injury front; Ervin in rhythm; Chinander talks Rattler

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday he was hopeful that receiver Oliver Martin and tight end Travis Vokolek would both be available Saturday against Oklahoma (11 a.m. on Fox).

Martin, after a six-catch, 103-yard game in the season opener at Illinois, has missed the last two games due to injury. Vokolek, considered one of Nebraska's best blockers, has yet to play this season.

Lubick said he was hopeful Martin would play last week against Buffalo as well, indicating the receiver might indeed be close to returning.

Freshman Gabe Ervin got into a rhythm in the second half against Buffalo, Lubick said, a game in which the Georgia native finished with 10 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Ervin had runs of 11 and 21 yards on back-to-back plays in the second half against the Bulls, part of a second half in which he had six carries for 51 yards and a score.

Nebraska's offensive line also did a better job opening holes in the second half to allow Ervin's production, Lubick said.