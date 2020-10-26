Rapid Reaction: NU has had false positives in COVID-19 testing; no appeal process for DBs; Stoll still being evaluated

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska has had some false positives since the Big Ten began its daily COVID-19 testing program.

Asked about Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly receiving a positive COVID-19 test over the weekend, Frost said, "We've had some false positives here too, and I'm guessing that's what it is."

Nebraska's preparation for Wisconsin won't change no matter who the Badgers' quarterback may be, Frost said.

"I hope for their sake he's OK, and I hope for his own health he's OK, Frost said.

Frost said he didn't believe there would be an appeal process in regards to the targeting penalties defensive backs Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt that will cause both to miss the first half of the Wisconsin game.

"I think we're stuck with the decision whether we like it or not," Frost said.

Frost said NU has several young players in its secondary that will need to be ready to go Saturday.

Tight end Jack Stoll is still being evaluated after leaving the Ohio State game with an injury.

"We want to get him back as fast as we can," Frost said.