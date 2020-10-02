Red Report: NU corner Braxton Clark to miss season; scheduling notes; RB picture

"We have a few more guys nicked up, and we're waiting to hear (medical updates)," Frost said. "But for the most part, our team's been pretty healthy."

But he made it clear that Clark's loss is a key one.

"We certainly can't handle a lot of injuries at a few positions, that (corner) being one of them," the coach said. "But our team will rally."

Scheduling matters: If Nebraska plays on a Friday or two this season — which could be the case — Frost sounds as if he would be OK with it.

He said he's just grateful the Huskers get to play this season.

"I think we landed with probably the toughest strength of schedule in the conference, and because the conference is so strong, maybe (the toughest) in the country," he said. "I don't think our guys care. They just want an opportunity to compete."

He added, "I don't think beggars can be choosers. If they tell us we're playing on a Thursday, we need to be ready to play on a Thursday. If it's Sunday, it's Sunday. And if it's in Uzbekistan, we're probably going to have to stop in a couple places on the way over there. Wherever and whenever we get to play, our guys are just excited to get a chance to compete."