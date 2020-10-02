Red Report: NU corner Braxton Clark to miss season; scheduling notes; RB picture

Braxton Clark was having a "really good" offseason, according to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost.
But the sophomore defender suffered a recent setback.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Clark, expected to be a significant contributor, likely will miss the 2020 season with a shoulder injury suffered in a pre-practice drill, Frost announced Friday during a Zoom session with reporters.
"It's heartbreaking anytime someone has a season-ending injury," Frost said. "We feel for Braxton."
A native of Orlando, Florida, Clark played in every game last season, including a starting assignment against Purdue. He recorded 11 tackles on the season, with one interception as well as a fumble recovery. His interception against Northern Illinois set up a touchdown.
On the bright side, Frost said, Nebraska sophomore corner Quinton Newsome has a good chance to play this season despite suffering an arm injury during the summer.
"He's been cleared," the coach said. "That certainly helps."
Nebraska in late July added junior-college transfer Nadab Joseph. He originally was a four-star high school prospect in the 2018 class before spending the past two seasons at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
Nebraska's projected starters are senior Dicaprio Bootle and junior Cam Taylor-Britt, two of the team's best players overall. The Huskers also have true freshmen Tamon Lynum and Ronald Delancy. Lynum has been impressive in recent drills.
"We have a few more guys nicked up, and we're waiting to hear (medical updates)," Frost said. "But for the most part, our team's been pretty healthy."
But he made it clear that Clark's loss is a key one.
"We certainly can't handle a lot of injuries at a few positions, that (corner) being one of them," the coach said. "But our team will rally."
Scheduling matters: If Nebraska plays on a Friday or two this season — which could be the case — Frost sounds as if he would be OK with it.
He said he's just grateful the Huskers get to play this season.
"I think we landed with probably the toughest strength of schedule in the conference, and because the conference is so strong, maybe (the toughest) in the country," he said. "I don't think our guys care. They just want an opportunity to compete."
He added, "I don't think beggars can be choosers. If they tell us we're playing on a Thursday, we need to be ready to play on a Thursday. If it's Sunday, it's Sunday. And if it's in Uzbekistan, we're probably going to have to stop in a couple places on the way over there. Wherever and whenever we get to play, our guys are just excited to get a chance to compete."
Motivation galore: Frost said motivating players now is no problem in the wake of the Big Ten announcing a new schedule on Sept. 16. Before that, it wasn't so easy, he said. There was a lot of uncertainty among players about what might happen this season, he said. For anybody in life, it's hard to give your all if you don't know what you're working toward, he said.
RB picture: Fost said Nebraska "will lean heavily" on senior tailback Dedrick Mills, who came on strong as last season progressed. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins has recovered well from knee issues and "has done good things."
A pair of true freshmen, Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott, have both done a good job of learning and could provide depth, the coach said.
More depth overall: Nebraska comes off a 5-7 finish last season after finishing 4-8 in 2018. Frost said he's reluctant to talk about his team improving "because people take that and run with it." However, he did say depth is getting better at certain positions, especially tight end.
He also feels a lot better about depth at wide receiver.
"We definitely have more athletes (across the board)."
