Nebraska was without Kanawai Noa against Maryland on Saturday.
The Huskers will be without the senior when it hosts Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Cal graduate transfer tore his meniscus and is done for the season, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced Monday.
Noa was emerging as one of the top targets in the Husker offense before the injury.
Frost was mum on Wan'Dale Robinson's availability. The freshman wide receiver has missed the past two games because of injury.
That could mean more wideout reps for freshman backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who caught a pass against Maryland.
Frost said Chris Hickman could get more reps, and he expects freshman Darien Chase to be available against the Hawkeyes.
For the final time until 2022, Nebraska and Iowa will meet on Black Friday.
Frost said rivalries are for fans. That said, he's in support of the border game being played the day after Thanksgiving.
"I think if it hasn't caught on, it will," Frost said at his Monday news conference. "We've got a lot respect for their program. They're tough and they're physical. We're playing a good team (and) look forward to renewing that (Black Friday game) in a few years."
There's a lot more on the line. Nebraska is trying to snap a four-game losing streak against Iowa. More importantly, NU (5-6) needs to win if it wants to go bowling for the first time in three seasons.
"We want to approach every game the same," Frost said. "I don't want our kids putting any more emphasis on one game or another."
More from Frost:
* Frost said true freshman running back Rahmir Johnson will be available in an emergency situation. Johnson has already played his allotted four games in order to keep to keep his redshirt.
* What stood out to Frost about the defense on Saturday? "People were a lot more attentive to the detail," he said.
* Frost isn't too worried about the rivalry history with Iowa: "Those are things I think about in the offseason," Frost said. "I have to be focused on what I can do to give the best shot we can possibly give this weekend."
* Frost said the Huskers would like to have sophomore kicker Matt Waldoch back next season. The walk-on, who joined the team midseason, hit three field goals against Maryland.