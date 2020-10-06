Rapid reaction: Nebraska rewards Lincoln North Star grad Luke Reimer with a scholarship

Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer saw the field often as a true freshman last season, and obviously made a strong impression.
The Lincoln North Star graduate now has a scholarship, according to NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Reimer arrived on campus as a walk-on after turning down some offers from the Football Championship Subdivision level to play on scholarship. Just more than a year later, he’s got one in the Big Ten.
"He’s a guy that after going through his first couple drills as a true freshman walk-on, I figured it wasn’t going to take very long (to earn a scholarship),” Ruud said Tuesday. “He's been nothing but great to be around and he's improved every day he's been around here.”
Reimer was put on scholarship at the beginning of the fall semester.
Reimer played in 10 games last season, mostly on special teams, and had 11 tackles, including one for loss. He saw a little bit of reserve time at linebacker, including late in a 54-7 win at Maryland.
As a senior at North Star, Reimer made 74 tackles, including 14 for losses, en route to being a Super-State selection.
Although Nebraska has two seniors at inside linebacker in Collin Miller and Will Honas, Ruud wants as many inside linebackers ready to roll as possible, especially with a 2020 schedule that has all conference games on it.
“With him, it’s just continually learning the intricacies of the defense,” Ruud said of Reimer. “As far as athleticism, he’s about as athletic as any guy on our team. He’s got as good a motor as anybody we’ve got. He’s very similar to like a (redshirt freshman quarterback) Luke McCaffrey-type. Some guys are able to run 40 yards once really fast, and some guys are able to run 40 yards 50 straight times really fast, and that’s the kind of motor he’s got.”
Senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said Reimer and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich are creating good competition in the room along with fellow senior Will Honas.
“Luke Reimer is doing a phenomenal job,” Miller said. “He’s one of those guys has a motor, he’s around the ball, gets to the ball every play. He’s making plays left and right.”
One note on Reimer’s scholarship: Due to a rule change within the past couple of years, walk-ons can now be placed on scholarship after one year on campus without having to count the player toward a 25-man class. Reimer, of course, still counts against the 85-man scholarship limit, but he doesn’t count against an annual limit of “initial counters.” The NCAA used to make schools wait two years to put walk-ons on scholarship without having to count them somewhere.
** Meanwhile, Henrich also is prominent in the ILB picture. The 6-4, 220-pound Henrich, out of Omaha Burke, could play outside linebacker if needed, Ruud said, but is playing mostly inside.
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti also was on the Zoom session. He said he has six or seven guys ready to roll in games, mentioning Jordon Riley, Keem Green, Damion "Snacks" Daniels, Deontre Thomas, Ben Stille, Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson.
Since Nebraska has been practicing in full pads for the past several days, it's been engaging in live tackling "quite often," Miller said.
In a key personnel note, Tuioti noted junior college transfer Pheldarius Payne (6-3, 275) is working with the outside linebackers in an effort to bolster the pass rush.
