Rapid reaction: Nebraska rewards Lincoln North Star grad Luke Reimer with a scholarship

“With him, it’s just continually learning the intricacies of the defense,” Ruud said of Reimer. “As far as athleticism, he’s about as athletic as any guy on our team. He’s got as good a motor as anybody we’ve got. He’s very similar to like a (redshirt freshman quarterback) Luke McCaffrey-type. Some guys are able to run 40 yards once really fast, and some guys are able to run 40 yards 50 straight times really fast, and that’s the kind of motor he’s got.”

Senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said Reimer and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich are creating good competition in the room along with fellow senior Will Honas.

“Luke Reimer is doing a phenomenal job,” Miller said. “He’s one of those guys has a motor, he’s around the ball, gets to the ball every play. He’s making plays left and right.”

One note on Reimer’s scholarship: Due to a rule change within the past couple of years, walk-ons can now be placed on scholarship after one year on campus without having to count the player toward a 25-man class. Reimer, of course, still counts against the 85-man scholarship limit, but he doesn’t count against an annual limit of “initial counters.” The NCAA used to make schools wait two years to put walk-ons on scholarship without having to count them somewhere.