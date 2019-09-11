Expect to see more receivers on the field for Nebraska against Northern Illinois, Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday.
JD Spielman, Kanawi Noa, Wan'Dale Robinson played the vast majority of the snaps against Colorado, with Spielman and Robinson accounting for the only catches by NU wide receivers in the game.
Through two contests, Spielman and Robinson have 13 of the 14 catches by Nebraska wide receivers. Jaevon McQuitty has the other.
Walters said Nebraska has to be careful not to wear down the starters over the course of the season. To that end, NU's depth should get some help in the coming weeks. Walters said Jaron Woodyard, who didn't make the trip to Colorado because of an injury, should be back soon.
Kade Warner should be back soon as well Walters said. Because Warner missed so much of fall camp, the NU coaching staff has been working to bring him back gradually.
Cameron Jurgens was much better against Colorado, offensive line coach Greg Austin said, noting the redshirt freshman made noticeable improvement from his first career game against South Alabama.
"He snapped the ball better, he was more efficient with his footwork, he was better at finishing his blocks," Austin said. "There were a lot of things that were better for him."
Nebraska's offensive line will be in for a challenge against a Northern Illinois defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 consecutive games, Austin said.
The main challenge is the amount of movement the Huskies employ in their front seven.
"The d-line moves, the linebackers move. They exchange gaps," Austin said. "We have to make sure our eyes are in the right spot."
On Nebraska's first play in overtime against Colorado, Adrian Martinez handed off to Maurice Washington and the play was stopped for a short gain.
Had Martinez pulled the ball, he would have had green grass in front of him.
But the NU quarterback was just doing what he was coached to do," quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said.
"I had him tuned up to hand it off," Verduzco explained.