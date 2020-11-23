Rapid Reaction: Miller's return to field this season 'doubtful,' Frost says competition at QB continues

Nebraska limped into Monday following a surprising 41-23 home loss to Illinois on Saturday.
And now, not only is it a shorter week, it's Iowa week.
The Huskers are aware of what Friday will entail against a physical Hawkeye team that has won five straight games in the series.
The Huskers ramped up the physicality in practice Monday, linebacker JoJo Domann said during Monday's media session with reporters.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said it will be a black and blue game, just like it always has been.
The Huskers took a big step back Saturday, but Frost said he is seeing progress inside the walls at North Stadium.
“We’re so much better in so many ways, but we weren’t Saturday, and that’s what frustrates me," he said.
Frost said it is doubtful that senior linebacker Collin Miller will return this season. Miller suffered a spinal concussion injury following an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit in the second half of Saturday's game against Illinois.
Miller was taken off on a cart and spent the night in the hospital. He was at Monday's practice but is not practicing.
"We're going to be careful," Frost said of Miller.
Frost said Miller will be OK in the long term.
Frost said he feels good about the pieces at inside linebacker. He mentioned moving freshman Nick Henrich back inside as a possibility.
More quick hits from Frost:
* Frost did not announce a starting quarterback. He said he would let redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and junior Adrian Martinez compete for it this week in practice.
Frost did have some strong words about both quarterbacks.
"There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here," said Frost, who added Martinez has been playing with confidence and maybe a chip on his shoulder the past couple of weeks.
* Chemistry in the passing game was a key topic Monday.
Nebraska wide receiver and captain Kade Warner said the Huskers didn't consistently run their routes at full speed last week in practice, making it more difficult for Luke McCaffrey and the Huskers to turn to a vertical passing game against the Illini.
"We got the kids in the program that are going to be great receivers. ... but our quarterbacks have to trust them and they have to be in the right spot," Frost said. "We're working toward that every day, and it was better today."
* Outside of a nice team meal, the Huskers will treat Thursday like a normal Friday, Frost said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
