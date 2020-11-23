Rapid Reaction: Miller's return to field this season 'doubtful,' Frost says competition at QB continues

Frost said Miller will be OK in the long term.

Frost said he feels good about the pieces at inside linebacker. He mentioned moving freshman Nick Henrich back inside as a possibility.

More quick hits from Frost:

* Frost did not announce a starting quarterback. He said he would let redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and junior Adrian Martinez compete for it this week in practice.

Frost did have some strong words about both quarterbacks.

"There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here," said Frost, who added Martinez has been playing with confidence and maybe a chip on his shoulder the past couple of weeks.

* Chemistry in the passing game was a key topic Monday.

Nebraska wide receiver and captain Kade Warner said the Huskers didn't consistently run their routes at full speed last week in practice, making it more difficult for Luke McCaffrey and the Huskers to turn to a vertical passing game against the Illini.