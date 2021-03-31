Rapid Reaction: Miller, Nouili working multiple positions; Dawson talks ST coordinator tag

Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson had a simple reason for why he agreed to take over as NU's special teams coordinator in his second season back on the coaching staff.

"When the boss asks you to do a job, you don't typically say no," he said with a smile on Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium.

Dawson won't be the only full-time assistant coach working special teams this year, but he will be the point person.

A couple of other quick-hitters from assistants who talked Wednesday:

* Offensive line coach Greg Austin said that Ezra Miller, Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzche and Nouredin Nouili are all getting turns at tackle and guard this spring. Miller and Nouili are getting work outside after spending 2020 as exclusively interior players in their first year in the program as transfers.

* DBs coach Travis Fisher said that he's going to have stiff competition in his room for playing time and that he's excited about several of the young players involved. He said Javin Wright would have played a lot in 2020 had he not been injured preseason, and that Wright, Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates are all among the players benefitting from getting back toward full health, along with Braxton Clark and Nadab Joseph.