Adrian Martinez will make the trip to Minnesota, but it remains unclear as to whether the sophomore quarterback will play against Minnesota.
"We gotta go play well," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Thursday when asked if Martinez and receiver JD Spielman will make the trip.
Frost later said all of Nebraska's top four quarterbacks — Martinez, Noah Vedral, Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch — would make the trip north.
"We're in a lot better place at quarterback than a year ago at this time," Frost said. "We'll see who's up there playing, but we feel good about several guys. The guys will rally around whoever it is."
Parker Gabriel share insights from head coach Scott Frost on the unknown factors that may come into play in the game against Minnesota.
Maurice Washington had a good week, Frost said. The coach challenged the speedy running back Monday after he was suspended for the first half of last Saturday's game against Northwestern, and he said Washington responded in practice.
"We need him to be ready to go for a whole game," Frost said. "He obviously makes us a better team when he's out there, so we need him out there more often.
"Good week. Probably had our best Monday practice ever. Tuesday got a lot installled, Wednesday was really good again."
Head football coach Scott Frost talks about the team's preparations for Minnesota on Oct. 10, 2019.
Weather could play a big role Saturday, Frost said. A temperature of 32 degrees is "beautiful," the coach said, unless it's raining and the wind is blowing. Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 34 degrees with blustery winds and precipitation.