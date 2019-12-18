Rapid Reaction: Martinez undergoes offseason surgery; Frost meeting with Washington Thursday

Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of several Huskers to have offseason surgery after NU completed its 5-7 season, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday.
Frost didn't go into details on Martinez's surgery, but did say he would be back in time for spring ball.
Martinez missed two games this fall with a undisclosed leg injury. He missed Nebraska's games against Minnesota and Indiana, with Noah Vedral taking over the starting role in both contests and freshman Luke McCaffrey also getting time.
"All I'll tell you is, I think the kid's a trooper for battling through what he battled through this year, and he is not alone," Frost said.
Frost didn't mention any other players who underwent surgery, but said everyone should be back in time for the start of spring practice.
Some finality could finally be coming in regards to Maurice Washington's status with the Huskers.
Frost said he is meeting with the running back Thursday, and Frost said he'd thought there would be "resolution" in the matter after that.
The sophomore running back left the team after seven games in 2019, and his status has remained in limbo through the end of the season and the offseason as Washington's legal case has played out in California.
Washington's numbers dramatically decreased over his final three games as he carried the ball just 15 times for 30 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards. He didn't play in the first half of the season opener against South Alabama or against Northwestern because of disciplinary reasons.
Frost said NU acted as soon as it knew that former players Katerian Legrone and Andre Hunt were accused of violating the school's policy against sexual misconduct and sexual assault.
"A lot of those things are things I can't talk about publicly. All I can tell you is the minute we were made aware of any accusations, we funneled it to the person we were supposed to report Title IX issues to," Frost said, "and immediately suspended them indefinitely from the team, and removed them from all football activities. And then we let Title IX and the authorities do their job."
