Rapid Reaction: Martinez undergoes offseason surgery; Frost meeting with Washington Thursday

Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of several Huskers to have offseason surgery after NU completed its 5-7 season, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday.

Frost didn't go into details on Martinez's surgery, but did say he would be back in time for spring ball.

Martinez missed two games this fall with a undisclosed leg injury. He missed Nebraska's games against Minnesota and Indiana, with Noah Vedral taking over the starting role in both contests and freshman Luke McCaffrey also getting time.

"All I'll tell you is, I think the kid's a trooper for battling through what he battled through this year, and he is not alone," Frost said.

Frost didn't mention any other players who underwent surgery, but said everyone should be back in time for the start of spring practice.

Some finality could finally be coming in regards to Maurice Washington's status with the Huskers.

Frost said he is meeting with the running back Thursday, and Frost said he'd thought there would be "resolution" in the matter after that.