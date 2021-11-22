Rapid reaction: Martinez (shoulder) will not play against Iowa; Frost touches on QB's future

Nebraska will not have senior quarterback Adrian Martinez when the Huskers host Iowa on Friday.
Coach Scott Frost said Martinez injured his throwing shoulder during the first half of the Wisconsin game Saturday.
Despite the injury, Martinez, outside a short drive just before halftime, played the entire game.
"He's such a tough kid and he came to me after and said he wanted to go (in the second half)," Frost said during his Monday news conference. "I feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we're going to be without him Friday."
The Huskers will turn to redshirt freshman Logan Smothers and true freshman Heinrich Haarberg.
Smothers is expected to start, but Frost said there's a scenario where both play.
"I think he's been looking forward to this moment," Frost said of Smothers. "This is a good defense that we're playing so it's going to be a challenge."
The question will be if Martinez has played his final game as a Husker. He's a senior but is eligible to return in 2022.
"I think he needs a little time and space," Frost said. "This has been a challenging year. We made progress (and) he's played very well this year."
Frost said he will encourage Martinez to take part in senior day ceremonies.
"Certainly hope it's not his last one, but if it is, he needs to be (there)," Frost said.
Martinez has battled injuries his entire career at Nebraska, but he hasn't missed a game this year despite dealing with a jaw injury that hampered him midway through the season.
Smothers has appeared in five games as NU's No. 2 quarterback. His biggest snaps came against Michigan State when Martinez briefly left the game after being injured.
Haarberg, a Kearney Catholic graduate, has not appeared in a game this year.
Frost said both had good practices Monday.
More from Monday:
* Despite not having Rahmir Johnson and Sevion Morrison, running back Jaquez Yant did not play against Wisconsin. Frost said it was a coach's decision, but Yant will be available Friday.
* Senior tight end Austin Allen, who is eligible to return next season, said he will go through senior day ceremonies Friday, but he hasn't decided yet if he will return in 2022 or pursue a pro career.
* Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he expects to see some similarities in the run game between Iowa and Wisconsin, which had 252 rushing yards Saturday against NU.
"Obviously we got to tackle better. It's no secret," Chinander said of Saturday. "I thought we attacked some runs a little too fast and that's on me."
* Nebraska didn't have linebacker JoJo Domann and safety Deontai Williams for Wisconsin, and the team lost Caleb Tannor and Damion Daniels during the game.
"It think it impacts you," Chinander said. "Those are really, really good football players. (But) that's football and the next guy's got to play."
