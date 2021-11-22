Rapid reaction: Martinez (shoulder) will not play against Iowa; Frost touches on QB's future

Nebraska will not have senior quarterback Adrian Martinez when the Huskers host Iowa on Friday.

Coach Scott Frost said Martinez injured his throwing shoulder during the first half of the Wisconsin game Saturday.

Despite the injury, Martinez, outside a short drive just before halftime, played the entire game.

"He's such a tough kid and he came to me after and said he wanted to go (in the second half)," Frost said during his Monday news conference. "I feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we're going to be without him Friday."

The Huskers will turn to redshirt freshman Logan Smothers and true freshman Heinrich Haarberg.

Smothers is expected to start, but Frost said there's a scenario where both play.

"I think he's been looking forward to this moment," Frost said of Smothers. "This is a good defense that we're playing so it's going to be a challenge."

The question will be if Martinez has played his final game as a Husker. He's a senior but is eligible to return in 2022.

"I think he needs a little time and space," Frost said. "This has been a challenging year. We made progress (and) he's played very well this year."