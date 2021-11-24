Rapid Reaction: Martinez shoulder surgery Wednesday; Smothers ready; Johnson, Williams may not play

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Wednesday after practice to discuss his team's preparation for its Black Friday season finale against Iowa.

Here are a couple of quick highlights:

* Frost said he doesn't expect wholesale changes in terms of offensive approach just because freshman Logan Smothers will be making his first start.

He said Smothers got a good amount of work in this week and that it helps that he got the full first-team set of repetitions for a few days, even on a short week, rather than being thrust into the middle of a game.

* Frost confirmed that Adrian Martinez had surgery on Wednesday and that he and the quarterback will likely know more about what the future looks like in relatively short order.

"I don’t think that decision will take too long,” Frost said. “I want what’s best for the program and definitely want what’s best for Adrian.”

He said Martinez has been "in a good place" despite his season — and potentially his Nebraska career — coming to an abrupt close.