Rapid Reaction: Martinez shoulder surgery Wednesday; Smothers ready; Johnson, Williams may not play
Rapid Reaction: Martinez shoulder surgery Wednesday; Smothers ready; Johnson, Williams may not play

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 11.20

Nebraska coach Scott Frost stands with JoJo Domann (right), who is out due to injury, during warmups before the Wisconsin game on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple delivers the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Monday.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Wednesday after practice to discuss his team's preparation for its Black Friday season finale against Iowa. 

Here are a couple of quick highlights: 

* Frost said he doesn't expect wholesale changes in terms of offensive approach just because freshman Logan Smothers will be making his first start. 

He said Smothers got a good amount of work in this week and that it helps that he got the full first-team set of repetitions for a few days, even on a short week, rather than being thrust into the middle of a game. 

* Frost confirmed that Adrian Martinez had surgery on Wednesday and that he and the quarterback will likely know more about what the future looks like in relatively short order. 

"I don’t think that decision will take too long,” Frost said. “I want what’s best for the program and definitely want what’s best for Adrian.”

He said Martinez has been "in a good place" despite his season — and potentially his Nebraska career — coming to an abrupt close. 

* Frost didn't sound confident about the availability of either running back Rahmir Johnson or senior safety Deontai Williams for Friday. He said it would be "tight" to get either ready to play, though Johnson has been making a run at trying to get back healthy enough to contribute. 

Frost sounded perhaps slightly more optimistic about defensive lineman Damion Daniels, saying he could "potentially" give the Huskers some snaps on Friday. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

Husker News