Nebraska's quarterback situation for Saturday's game against Indiana is unclear.
Sophomore Adrian Martinez is working hard to get back, but it's hard to tell if he'll be ready to go against the Hoosiers, NU coach Scott Frost said during Monday's news conference.
If Martinez is not available, sophomore Noah Vedral will make his second career start.
Martinez continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered at the end of the third quarter against Northwestern on Oct. 5.
The Huskers are looking to build off the bye week. Several players Monday noted a focus on the basics, and tight end Austin Allen said practices were intense.
Of things of note:
You have free articles remaining.
* With Maurice Washington not playing this week, junior Dedrick Mills is the No. 1 back on the depth chart and Wyatt Mazour is listed at No. 2.
* Mazour had a concussion last week, but he should be good to go, Frost said.
* Nebraska wants to maintain Rahmir Johnson's redshirt, but that could change with Washington's situation.
* Nebraska will wear its black alternate uniforms against Indiana.
"If we're going to wear (them), they better show up and play with an attitude that makes the Blackshirt alumni proud," Frost said.
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
Watch: The alternate uniform video
☠️@adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/2BqX54RvEu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 19, 2019