A pair of key injured Huskers were in pads Tuesday as both Adrian Martinez and Barret Pickering work to get back to full health.
Martinez, who didn't play again Minnesota, and Pickering, who hasn't played all season as NU's kicking game has struggled, both walked past reporters in full gear.
Martinez was wearing a brace on his left knee. As for Pickering, special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said the sophomore is up over 20 kicks a day in practice, but the coaching staff is still being careful with the distances from which he is kicking.
Freshman linebacker Nick Henrich is "very close" to making his first appearance as a Husker, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday.
Henrich, who has been rehabbing a shoulder injury since fall camp, is still a likely redshirt candidate, Ruud said. But he's likely to see the field sooner rather than later.
Head football coach Scott Frost talks status updates on players on Oct. 21, 2019
"Now it's just about putting him in a spot where he's going to succeed. Making sure he's, No. 1, able to practice the whole week, and what he's going to be doing," Ruud said. "So it probably won't be this week, but he's going to be up and running pretty quick here."
Rahmir Johnson could hear his name called more often in the coming weeks as Nebraska's running back room gets reshuffled with the loss of Maurice Washington.
You have free articles remaining.
Coaches have said all season they would like to redshirt Johnson, but would also like to get him some game reps within the framework of the four-game redshirt rule.
Johnson said Tuesday he would like to retain a redshirt season, but will do what he has to do to help the team.
Wyatt Mazour didn't make the trip to Minnesota as he went through concussion protocol. Instead, he stayed in Lincoln and watched the game on TV with his fiance.
That was the first time in his college career, Mazour said, he's watched a Husker game on television.
"It was really weird," he said.
Effort wasn't the issue against Minnesota, Ruud said, but a lack of execution doomed the Huskers from the start.
And when execution is bad, Ruud said, the effort doesn't look good. But, NU did play hard, Ruud said.