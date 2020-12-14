Rapid Reaction: Martinez missed a practice leading up to Minnesota; prepping for Rutgers; wrapping up recruiting

Adrian Martinez missed a practice last week because of a shoulder issue, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. But the Huskers' head man didn't think it affected the way the junior quarterback played against Minnesota.

"He came back later that week and was hitting everything in practice," Frost said. But in the game, "there were just three or four throws he didn't hit, and we've got to hit them."

Martinez appeared to ding up his right shoulder in the Purdue game, briefly heading into Nebraska's medical tent before returning.

Martinez has a history of shoulder issues dating back to high school, when he missed his entire senior season after tearing his right labrum. He also had surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder after last season.

Frost said Nebraska didn't find out until Sunday afternoon it would be playing at Rutgers, and doing so on a short week with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Friday.

"All of us in the building are kind of used to taking things on the fly right now just because things have been up in the air all year," Frost said.

As far as potentially playing in a bowl game after this week, Frost wasn't ready to look that far ahead.