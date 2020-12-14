Rapid Reaction: Martinez missed a practice leading up to Minnesota; prepping for Rutgers; wrapping up recruiting

Adrian Martinez missed a practice last week because of a shoulder issue, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. But the Huskers' head man didn't think it affected the way the junior quarterback played against Minnesota.
"He came back later that week and was hitting everything in practice," Frost said. But in the game, "there were just three or four throws he didn't hit, and we've got to hit them."
Martinez appeared to ding up his right shoulder in the Purdue game, briefly heading into Nebraska's medical tent before returning.
Martinez has a history of shoulder issues dating back to high school, when he missed his entire senior season after tearing his right labrum. He also had surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder after last season.
Frost said Nebraska didn't find out until Sunday afternoon it would be playing at Rutgers, and doing so on a short week with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Friday.
"All of us in the building are kind of used to taking things on the fly right now just because things have been up in the air all year," Frost said.
As far as potentially playing in a bowl game after this week, Frost wasn't ready to look that far ahead.
"We're not worried about anything after this week. We'll just try to get ready for this one," Frost said.
Nebraska feels good about where things stand with its 2021 recruiting class with National Signing Day set for Wednesday, Frost said. NU's staff has been working on the class for a long time, Frost said, and has been happy with the results.
Even with what is sure to be a volatile offseason in terms of player movement around the country, Nebraska will be cautious with the transfer portal, Frost said, because the coaching staff likes where things are with locker room chemistry.
"We'll keep a couple spots in our back pocket, but otherwise there's walk-ons on this team that deserve to be on scholarship," Frost said.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
