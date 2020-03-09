Rapid Reaction: Martinez limited; McCaffrey at QB; Hickman moves outside

Adrian Martinez will be limited during spring ball after offseason surgery on his non-throwing (left) shoulder, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Monday.

Frost spoke after Nebraska's first spring practice, which took place earlier in the day. Several players, as well as NU's offensive and defensive assistant coaches also met with the media.

Martinez will be in a non-contact jersey for spring ball, Frost said, but will start out the spring as the No. 1 quarterback.

"Can't say a lot about it right now, other than he seems like he's in a really good place," Frost said. "I've lived this. The quarterback's struggles are the team's struggles, and the team's struggles are the quarterback's struggles.

"He cares as much as anyone on our team, and he wants to win as much as anyone on our team."

McCaffrey at QB: While Martinez will start out as the No. 1 QB, the competition, like every other spot on the field, is open, Frost said.

That includes sophomore quarterback Luke McCaffrey. He and Noah Vedral will both get reps with Nebraska's top offense throughout the spring.

But with his athleticism, the potential exists for McCaffrey to be moved around the field eventually.