Rapid Reaction: Martinez limited; McCaffrey at QB; Hickman moves outside

Adrian Martinez will be limited during spring ball after offseason surgery on his non-throwing (left) shoulder, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Monday.
Frost spoke after Nebraska's first spring practice, which took place earlier in the day. Several players, as well as NU's offensive and defensive assistant coaches also met with the media.
Martinez will be in a non-contact jersey for spring ball, Frost said, but will start out the spring as the No. 1 quarterback.
Frost said a limited Martinez is the team's No. 1 QB for now, among other topics in spring ball-opening press conference.
"Can't say a lot about it right now, other than he seems like he's in a really good place," Frost said. "I've lived this. The quarterback's struggles are the team's struggles, and the team's struggles are the quarterback's struggles.
"He cares as much as anyone on our team, and he wants to win as much as anyone on our team."
McCaffrey at QB: While Martinez will start out as the No. 1 QB, the competition, like every other spot on the field, is open, Frost said.
That includes sophomore quarterback Luke McCaffrey. He and Noah Vedral will both get reps with Nebraska's top offense throughout the spring.
But with his athleticism, the potential exists for McCaffrey to be moved around the field eventually.
"There may be a time to talk about something else for him down the road. Right now he's competing to be the quarterback," Frost said. "Come fall if he's not the guy, I think there are some other ways we can use him."
Hickman moves outside: Another intriguing young player has made a move to start spring ball.
Redshirt freshman Chris Hickman, who came to NU as a tight end, will play receiver for Nebraska in the spring.
With Nebraska's lack of depth at the receiver position, Hickman's 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame provides a large target at a position where both size and depth are sorely needed.
"Being in his second year, his familiarity with the offense will help with that," Frost said. "We need him outside right now, and he had a good first day."
Farniok working at guard: Senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok will work extensively at guard during the spring, Frost said, but nothing is set in stone for a unit that will be one of Nebraska's most experienced with five returning starters.
"They're all going to get reps, and it's going to shake itself out," Frost said. "Where (Farniok) ends up is going to depend on whether a young tackle or guard gets better."
On that front, Frost mentioned redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart as a player who could make a big jump in the spring.
"Bryce is probably like a lot of young guys," Frost said. "The talent is there. There's no doubt he has the ability to do it. We're just waiting for him to cut it loose."
Name, image, likeness announcement coming: Frost hinted at a "big announcement" coming from Nebraska soon in regards to the name, image, likeness issue currently making its way through college sports.
Frost didn't elaborate on just what that announcement would entail, but said Nebraska is in a better position than many schools to take advantage of potential legislation allowing players to earn money.
Nebraska in recent weeks has released several videos of current players, including Adrian Martinez, Dicapro Bootle and Cam Taylor-Britt, among others, that have included a logo for each player.
"There are very few places where a player's name, image and likeness can benefit him more than Nebraska," Frost said. "Football's kind of taken the lead there."
