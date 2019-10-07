{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.5

Chased by Northwestern's Blake Gallagher (51), Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambles on the third-quarter play in which he injured his knee Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Martinez did not return to the game and was replaced by the Huskers' Noah Vedral.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Who will start under center for Nebraska on Saturday night at Minnesota?

As of Monday, it's unclear.

NU coach Scott Frost did not rule out Adrian Martinez playing against the Golden Gophers.

Not surprisingly, Frost did not reveal much during his Monday news conference.

"He's going to be all right," Frost said of Martinez's injury diagnosis.

The sophomore quarterback appeared to injure his knee on the final play of the third quarter Saturday against Northwestern. Martinez limped to the sideline and entered the team's medical tent. An ice bag was wrapped around his knee for the remainder of the game as Noah Vedral took over at quarterback.

"We got to let the week develop and see where Adrian is," said Frost, who added he's comfortable with turning to Vedral if needed.

Vedral, who helped engineer the Huskers' game-winning drive in Saturday's 13-10 win, said he took the first-team reps Monday.

"If Adrian's ready, that's awesome," Vedral said. "But for myself and the rest of the quarterbacks, we'll be ready if we need to be."

For what's worth, Martinez was listed as the top quarterback on the Huskers' Monday depth chart release.

Nebraska (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota (5-0, 2-0) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday under the lights in Minneapolis. The Gophers, coming off a 40-17 win against Illinois, are ranked 25th in the Top 25 Coaches poll.

"They're going to smash you, run some RPOs and take shots," Frost said. "Defensively, they're a lot more sound. They have definitely  improved. You can it's Year 3 of his (P.J. Fleck) tenure up there."

Other things of note:

* Frost said Monday was the team's cleanest Monday. "The execution was the best I've seen all year on a Monday," Frost said. "There weren't a lot of balls on the ground today."

* Frost did not go into JD Spielman's injury status. "JD will be all right," Frost said.

* Frost on how Maurice Washington responded following an undisclosed first-half suspension against Northwestern: "We hold our players to a certain standard. We'll see how he responds this week. If he does (respond well), this will all be water under the bridge."

* Frost said the wide receivers had a good practice Monday, and he's hoping it carries over into Tuesday and Wednesday.

* Are the Huskers considering a redshirt for injured kicker Barret Pickering? Frost said it will be discussed if Pickering misses more games.

