Mario Verduzco sees Adrian Martinez up close every day. He knows the sophomore quarterback's strengths and weaknesses, and when Martinez has a bad day.
He evidently hasn't had too many bad days.
"He looks good man," Nebraska's quarterbacks coach said Wednesday. "He's a good-looking cat."
Verduzco said Martinez has made "obvious progress". His leadership is better. His physical build is more stout. That's allowed him to put more juice on the ball.
So for all the talk about the progress the backup quarterbacks have made through the spring and fall, the lead dog has been putting in his work just the same.
Wyatt Mazour is in the mix, according to running backs coach Ryan Held. The senior from Albion was banged up in the spring, but has had a strong enough fall to work his way into a prominent role in the rotation. Held added that at this point, he has not decided on who his top two running backs will be.
Jack Stoll is getting challenged, and everyone in the tight ends room realizes it. That from tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who said he told the junior tight end in front of his peers that Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal have closed the gap on the leader among the tight ends group.
Allen and Rafdal certainly present interesting targets. Allen, the Aurora native, stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 250 pounds. Rafdal isn't far behind at 6-foot-7, 245.