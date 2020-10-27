Rapid Reaction: Manning getting closer; NU ready for new QB; stopping the run; Reimer near return

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chinander sad Groshek has been the "thrower guy" when Wisconsin runs halfback passes, and that Nebraska would indeed include some preparation for him during the week.

No matter who the quarter back is, Nebraska will have to stop the run, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.

While saying he was proud of his group's performance against Ohio State, Tuioti was quick to point out that Wisconsin presents its own challenges.

"They're the Big Ten West champs, and they're the champs for a reason. They do what they do, and they don't change much," Tuioti said. "If we can't stop the run, there's no reason for them to stop running the ball. We've got to earn the right to rush the passer, and it starts with stopping the run."

Luke Reimer was "a little banged up" last week, but Chinander is hoping to have the sophomore linebacker from Lincoln North Star back for Saturday's game. If he is back, Chinander said, Reimer would be a part of the rotation at inside linebacker.

Nebraska's defensive plan won't change with Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams sitting out the first half of the Wisconsin game, Chinander said.