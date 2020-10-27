 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Manning getting closer; NU ready for new QB; stopping the run; Reimer near return
topical top story

Rapid Reaction: Manning getting closer; NU ready for new QB; stopping the run; Reimer near return

Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (18) and cornerback Quinton Newsome talk between plays in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

Omar Manning continues to work toward getting on the field for Nebraska, and could make his first appearance as soon as this weekend, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.

"We're hoping he can help us this week," Lubick said. "The key is getting him healthy and confident. (And) he is getting healthy. Confidence is knowing your assignment, reppping it over and over, and that takes practice, and he's doing a good job of it."

Wan'Dale Robinson led the Huskers with six catches for 49 yards against Ohio State, but no other wide receiver had more than one catch. Nebraska's longest pass play was a 26-yarder to tight end Austin Allen.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Manning would presumably give Nebraska a big, physical deep threat the team has lacked since Scott Frost became head coach.

Nebraska will be ready if Wisconsin uses running back Garrett Grosheck as a quarterback Saturday. Groshek was a standout quarterback in high school, throwing for 2,398 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior while completing nearly 70% of his passes.

When news first broke that Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz could miss Saturday's game because of positive COVID-19 tests, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said his first thought was that the Badgers would keep the same game plan. His second thought was that they would put Groshek at quarterback.

Chinander sad Groshek has been the "thrower guy" when Wisconsin runs halfback passes, and that Nebraska would indeed include some preparation for him during the week.

No matter who the quarter back is, Nebraska will have to stop the run, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.

While saying he was proud of his group's performance against Ohio State, Tuioti was quick to point out that Wisconsin presents its own challenges.

Steven M. Sipple: Takeaways from NU's Zoom session, including why unique QB plan can work

"They're the Big Ten West champs, and they're the champs for a reason. They do what they do, and they don't change much," Tuioti said. "If we can't stop the run, there's no reason for them to stop running the ball. We've got to earn the right to rush the passer, and it starts with stopping the run."

Luke Reimer was "a little banged up" last week, but Chinander is hoping to have the sophomore linebacker from Lincoln North Star back for Saturday's game. If he is back, Chinander said, Reimer would be a part of the rotation at inside linebacker.

Nebraska's defensive plan won't change with Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams sitting out the first half of the Wisconsin game, Chinander said.

Some of NU's younger players — Myles Farmer, Ronald Delancey, Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford and Quinton Newsom — have all gotten reps in the Huskers' defensive scheme and would be ready to go if needed.

"It's not like you're just throwing guys in there," Chinander said. "The game plan will be tailored to Wisconsin, not tailored to who we have in the football game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

