Rapid Reaction: Lubick talks quarterback competition; praise for incoming freshman wideout

The calendar has turned to October, which means Nebraska-Ohio State is nearly three weeks away.
The Huskers took a big step this week, donning full pads. On Thursday, first-year offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and a few players talked to the media in a Zoom conference call.
Here are some highlights:
* Lubick said junior Adrian Martinez is the No. 1 quarterback, but "Luke (McCaffrey) is doing a great job." Lubick said both quarterbacks are playing at a high level and making each other better.
"We feel really good about both guys right now, we really do," Lubick said.
Lubick called it a "friendly competition" between Martinez and McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman.
* Lubick senses that the Husker offense is in a good place despite the limits from COVID-19. The offense has been installed and Lubick has seen progress from the quarterbacks.
"I think we're in a really good place," he said. "Our guys have really taken advantage of the time."
* Offensive line coach Greg Austin said Turner Corcoran is working at left tackle behind Brenden Jaimes this year and Brant Banks is taking reps at both tackle spots. Austin says Corcoran, a true freshman, is a guy who's "emerged."
* Austin says Boe Wilson, Broc Bando and Nouri Nouili are working at left guard.
* Lubick said junior college transfer Omar Manning has been battling some "nagging" injury stuff since he's arrived on campus but has seen some good things from the 6-foot-4 wideout.
* Senior tight end Jack Stoll said he has seen Lubick's impact already. Stoll noted the tight ends are getting the ball more and added Lubick is coming up with route schemes that help in that regard. Stoll also said the tight ends are being more detailed in their routes.
* Stoll says he and the NU seniors really haven't talked much about the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. "We're just looking forward to this season," Stoll said. "That's what our entire focus is." Said that's a conversation for this winter.
* Stoll said he's been impressed by South Dakota transfer Levi Falck and freshman Alante Brown at wide receiver. Lubick also had some high praise for Brown.
"His attitude alone is going to make him a really good player," Lubick said. "Not to mention he has a ton of talent.”
* Sophomore center Cam Jurgens on redshirt freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart: "He'll be a great player. He's got all the tools." Jurgens said Benhart is learning to use them and be confident.
Check back later for more content from Thursday's media session
10 Huskers most likely to have fans buzzing this fall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!