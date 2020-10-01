Rapid Reaction: Lubick talks quarterback competition; praise for incoming freshman wideout

* Austin says Boe Wilson, Broc Bando and Nouri Nouili are working at left guard.

* Lubick said junior college transfer Omar Manning has been battling some "nagging" injury stuff since he's arrived on campus but has seen some good things from the 6-foot-4 wideout.

* Senior tight end Jack Stoll said he has seen Lubick's impact already. Stoll noted the tight ends are getting the ball more and added Lubick is coming up with route schemes that help in that regard. Stoll also said the tight ends are being more detailed in their routes.

* Stoll says he and the NU seniors really haven't talked much about the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. "We're just looking forward to this season," Stoll said. "That's what our entire focus is." Said that's a conversation for this winter.

* Stoll said he's been impressed by South Dakota transfer Levi Falck and freshman Alante Brown at wide receiver. Lubick also had some high praise for Brown.

"His attitude alone is going to make him a really good player," Lubick said. "Not to mention he has a ton of talent.”