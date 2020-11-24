 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Lubick provides update on Manning; Huskers working on third downs; 'super-high' rivalry with Iowa
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21

Nebraska takes the field against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with reporters via Zoom following Tuesday's practice.

Here are some highlights:

* Lubick said he expects to see junior college wide receiver Omar Manning back on the field this season. Manning has only appeared in one game this season (at Northwestern). He was on the sideline during the Illinois game but not suited up.

"He's been good, the biggest thing with him is we just got to get him healthy," Lubick said.

* Third downs are a point of emphasis during practice this week. Lubick said the team had two periods dedicated to third downs during Tuesday's practice.

"That's something that we practice all the time," he said.

Lubick said a big part of it is executing better on first and second down.

* Meanwhile, the Husker defense is looking to improve on third downs. Chinander said the Huskers need to get foes in third-and-longs.

* Chinander was asked about how to improve run defense. "The No. 1 thing that has to be done is eliminating big plays," he said. "It's just about everybody doing their job every single play.

"And then up front we got to do a better job tackling."

* Chinander, who played at Iowa, said the level of the Nebraska-Iowa rivalry is super-high. "This is a game if you can't ready for this one, then you probably (shouldn't) be playing college football," he said.

* Lubick on what he's seen of Iowa: "Very physical, they're good up front, strong, their linebackers run very well. They make you earn everything they've got. We've got our work cut out for us."

* Lubick said he saw inconsistencies across the board during the Illinois game, "and it starts with the coaches. How can we put guys in good situations? Putting guys in situations they can handle."

* Nebraska was set to challenge the play ruled a fumble on the first play of Saturday's game, "but we were told from the officials that they looked at it," Lubick said.

* Senior guard Matt Farniok on junior quarterback Adrian Martinez handling the past couple of weeks: "He's responded really well. He's a competitor and he's a fighter."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

