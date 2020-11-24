Rapid Reaction: Lubick provides update on Manning; Huskers working on third downs; 'super-high' rivalry with Iowa

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with reporters via Zoom following Tuesday's practice.

Here are some highlights:

* Lubick said he expects to see junior college wide receiver Omar Manning back on the field this season. Manning has only appeared in one game this season (at Northwestern). He was on the sideline during the Illinois game but not suited up.

"He's been good, the biggest thing with him is we just got to get him healthy," Lubick said.

* Third downs are a point of emphasis during practice this week. Lubick said the team had two periods dedicated to third downs during Tuesday's practice.

"That's something that we practice all the time," he said.

Lubick said a big part of it is executing better on first and second down.

* Meanwhile, the Husker defense is looking to improve on third downs. Chinander said the Huskers need to get foes in third-and-longs.

* Chinander was asked about how to improve run defense. "The No. 1 thing that has to be done is eliminating big plays," he said. "It's just about everybody doing their job every single play.