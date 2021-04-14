Rapid Reaction: Lubick, Chinander give mid-spring status report; Farmer recounts 'freak' injury

Nebraska coordinators Matt Lubick and Erik Chinander provided mid-spring status reports on their respective units on Wednesday morning.

Lubick said he's been encouraged by the progress his receiver unit has made, in particular the big group of players entering their second seasons in the program.

One such player is Oliver Martin, who told reporters he ran 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash with laser start and laser finish, which he said compared favorably to his teammates and other receivers around the country. Fellow receiver Wyatt Liewer said Martin has hardly lost a one-on-one repetition this spring.

* Lubick, asked for a player who's made progress this spring, mentioned junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The offensive coordinator said Martinez has always had NFL-caliber arm strength, but that his timeliness and accuracy have both ticked up this spring.

* Chinander said his unit is about where he wants it to be this spring. He's balancing the task of getting rest for his veteran players while also acknowledging Wednesday, "We won three games last year. Everyone needs reps."