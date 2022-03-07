Rapid Reaction: Kolarevic talks move to nickel; Buford's impressions of QB Casey Thompson

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the Huskers were in pads Monday, but so far the work has been heavily tilted toward installing schemes.
The fifth-year defensive coordinator, though, said the next big data point is coming in the form of a Friday scrimmage.
* Chinander said NU is taking care to manage reps in a light defensive line room.
* Marques Buford, who appears to be an ascending player in the program, said he is learning both cornerback and safety but has been playing exclusively nickel on the field during practice.
Secondary coach Travis Fisher lauded Buford's work so far, calling the sophomore "a dog."
* Fisher also made it sound like freshman Jaeden Gould, a four-star newcomer out of New Jersey, is getting some work at safety during his first spring with the Huskers.
* Chris Kolarevic is working exclusively at the nickel this spring and said the transition has been a good one.
He said the biggest adjustment has been getting used to playing man coverage against slot receivers like Omar Manning and Trey Palmer.
* Buford has been impressed by quarterback Casey Thompson's work ethic so far, saying he's in the coaches' offices "all day every day" learning coverages — both Nebraska's and the coverages of other teams in the Big Ten.
Buford says Thompson is mobile but stays in the pocket and tries to make plays from there first.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27
Where: Dublin, Ireland
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
