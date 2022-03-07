 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick topical

Rapid Reaction: Kolarevic talks move to nickel; Buford's impressions of QB Casey Thompson

  • 0
Nebraska football practice, 8.11

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher (left) works with cornerback Quinton Newsome in August at Hawks Championship Center.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the Huskers were in pads Monday, but so far the work has been heavily tilted toward installing schemes. 

The fifth-year defensive coordinator, though, said the next big data point is coming in the form of a Friday scrimmage. 

Some other quick hits: 

* Chinander said NU is taking care to manage reps in a light defensive line room. 

* Marques Buford, who appears to be an ascending player in the program, said he is learning both cornerback and safety but has been playing exclusively nickel on the field during practice. 

Secondary coach Travis Fisher lauded Buford's work so far, calling the sophomore "a dog."

* Fisher also made it sound like freshman Jaeden Gould, a four-star newcomer out of New Jersey, is getting some work at safety during his first spring with the Huskers. 

* Chris Kolarevic is working exclusively at the nickel this spring and said the transition has been a good one. 

People are also reading…

He said the biggest adjustment has been getting used to playing man coverage against slot receivers like Omar Manning and Trey Palmer. 

* Buford has been impressed by quarterback Casey Thompson's work ethic so far, saying he's in the coaches' offices "all day every day" learning coverages — both Nebraska's and the coverages of other teams in the Big Ten. 

Buford says Thompson is mobile but stays in the pocket and tries to make plays from there first. 

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: What a Husker defender says about QB Casey Thompson, and three more Monday observations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News