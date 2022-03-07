Rapid Reaction: Kolarevic talks move to nickel; Buford's impressions of QB Casey Thompson

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the Huskers were in pads Monday, but so far the work has been heavily tilted toward installing schemes.

The fifth-year defensive coordinator, though, said the next big data point is coming in the form of a Friday scrimmage.

Some other quick hits:

* Chinander said NU is taking care to manage reps in a light defensive line room.

* Marques Buford, who appears to be an ascending player in the program, said he is learning both cornerback and safety but has been playing exclusively nickel on the field during practice.

Secondary coach Travis Fisher lauded Buford's work so far, calling the sophomore "a dog."

* Fisher also made it sound like freshman Jaeden Gould, a four-star newcomer out of New Jersey, is getting some work at safety during his first spring with the Huskers.

* Chris Kolarevic is working exclusively at the nickel this spring and said the transition has been a good one.

He said the biggest adjustment has been getting used to playing man coverage against slot receivers like Omar Manning and Trey Palmer.

* Buford has been impressed by quarterback Casey Thompson's work ethic so far, saying he's in the coaches' offices "all day every day" learning coverages — both Nebraska's and the coverages of other teams in the Big Ten.

Buford says Thompson is mobile but stays in the pocket and tries to make plays from there first.

