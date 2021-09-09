Rapid Reaction: Key contributors getting 'really close' to returning; Huskers prepping for the heat

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talked with reporters Thursday as his team wraps up preparations for Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

A couple of highlights:

* The high temperature on Saturday is projected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, and Frost said his team is adjusting its pregame routine to account for it.

Warm-ups will be modified, he said, to "make sure we don't spend too much before the game."

It's not just the players that need to take the weather into account, either.

"I hope the fans take care of themselves, too," Frost said. "When it gets that hot in the stadium, I hope everyone can be safe."

* Frost said the group of players who have missed time due to injuries including tight end Travis Vokolek, defensive lineman Casey Rogers and wide receiver Oliver Martin are getting "really close" to being back in action.

Vokolek and Rogers have each missed the first two games, while Martin had six catches for 103 yards against Illinois before missing last week's win against Fordham.