Rapid Reaction: Key contributors getting 'really close' to returning; Huskers prepping for the heat
Rapid Reaction: Key contributors getting 'really close' to returning; Huskers prepping for the heat

  Updated
Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) watches the action from the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talked with reporters Thursday as his team wraps up preparations for Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. 

A couple of highlights: 

* The high temperature on Saturday is projected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, and Frost said his team is adjusting its pregame routine to account for it. 

Warm-ups will be modified, he said, to "make sure we don't spend too much before the game." 

It's not just the players that need to take the weather into account, either. 

"I hope the fans take care of themselves, too," Frost said. "When it gets that hot in the stadium, I hope everyone can be safe." 

* Frost said the group of players who have missed time due to injuries including tight end Travis Vokolek, defensive lineman Casey Rogers and wide receiver Oliver Martin are getting "really close" to being back in action. 

Vokolek and Rogers have each missed the first two games, while Martin had six catches for 103 yards against Illinois before missing last week's win against Fordham. 

* Frost said he likes what he's seen from offensive lineman Brant Banks at guard. That's where the redshirt freshman played against Fordham after splitting reps at left tackle against Illinois. 

Frost said Banks can play "three or four" positions up front for the Huskers. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

