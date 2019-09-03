Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens is fully aware of the high snaps from Saturday's game that appeared to throw off the rhythm of the Huskers offense.
He said he also knows how to take care of the problem.
The Beatrice native said Tuesday that he was rushing himself for many of his snaps against South Alabama — his first career college game — and expects things will be much better against Colorado.
As far as the "pitch count" he was on as he works back into game shape, Jurgens said he was sore after the game.
But "it's good to be sore after a game," Jurgens said. "That means you worked hard."
Jurgens' fellow lineman Brenden Jaimes said the offensive line was angry about its performance against the Jaguars, during which NU averaged just 2.2 rushing yards per carry.
The lack of production often came down to one guy on the offense breaking down too often, Jaimes said, but that the issue was fixable.
Don't look for any props on the Nebraska sideline. Despite the Husker defense forcing five turnovers Saturday, Nebraska won't be creating anything like the turnover chain at Miami, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said.
Fisher said that wouldn't be Nebraska like.
"We want to do our jobs and come back to the sideline," Fisher said.
Laviska Shenault is one of the best in the country, defensive coordinator Erik Chinader said. It was already going to be a challenge to game plan for the Buffaloes because of new schemes on both offense and defense under new head coach Mel Tucker, but a player like Shenault is a difference maker.
"He probably is, or is one of the, best wide receivers in the country, Chinander said.
With Shenault, it's like a game of Where's Waldo, Chinander said, because CU will line the receiver up all over the field.
"You've got to know where that cat's at. You have to understand where he's at and how we can work our calls to benefit us... We've got to know where he's at."
Deontai Williams wasn't dressed for practice Tuesday. The junior safety was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday's win and watched the remainder of the contest from the sideline as Eli Sullivan, Eric Lee and Cam Taylor-Britt rotated through his spot on the defense.