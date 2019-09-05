{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31

Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out before their game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Other than the snapping issue, redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens played well against South Alabama, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Thursday.

The snaps were an issue that need to be corrected, Frost said, but he liked the way Jurgens responded in practice this week.

"I thought he blocked pretty well. Those snaps in a game, when you're asking a quarterback to catch a ball and read something, when he's jumping it disrupts a lot of things for us," Frost said. "It's been a lot better this week. We still have to see it in a game, but I have ton of faith in Cam Jurgens."

It helps, Frost said, that Jurgens continues to get healthier. That's mean more reps in practice for him, along with other players who have been battling various bumps and bruises. Receivers Kanawi Noa and JD Spielman were both full participants in practice this week, which helped the offense perform at a higher level.

"A lot of guys who missed reps last week got them this week, and reps matter," Frost said.

Frost said the offense was "leaps and bounds" better than last week, and that he feels "a lot better" heading into the game this weekend than he did last week.

"We tell the guys all the time they don't just show up on Saturday and all of a sudden play well," Frost said. "You've got to practice how you play."

Nebraska will take 80 or 81 players to Boulder, Frost said. NU is limited to a travel roster of 74 for Big Ten games, but no such restrictions exist in the non-conference. Among the decisions to be made will be at kicker, where punter Isaac Armstrong and safety Lane McCallum took reps in case Nebraska needs an emergency kicker.

It's unclear if starter Barrett Pickering will be available this week, and Frost said "we've got to make a decision" on whether true freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen will be the starter again this week.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

