Junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes practiced in a limited role Wednesday as Nebraska continued preparations for Saturday's game against Illinois.
Jaimes was helped off the field after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's win over Northern Illinois. Sophomore Broc Bando took his place for the remainder of the game.
Jaimes has made 24 consecutive starts for Nebraska, but if Bando is needed against the Illini, he'll be ready, offensive coordinator Troy Walters said.
"He did a great job Saturday night. Came in, did what was asked of him, so we're very confident in him," Walters said of Bando. "We feel like we have depth. We feel like, when a guy goes down we have the next man up mentality, and he stepped in and did a great job Saturday. And if his number's called we're confident he's going to do the work again this week."
You have free articles remaining.
In other injury news, sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was wearing a green non-contact jersey when he came off the practice field. The versatile Taylor-Britt suffered what appeared to be an arm injury after making a tackle against Northern Illinois.
No matter who is on the offensive line Saturday, they'll have their hands full with an Illinois defensive front that has been among the most disruptive in the nation.
The Illini are ninth in the country in sacks with 12 and second nationally in tackles for loss with 33 in three games. Grad transfer Oluwole Betiku is tied for the national lead individually with six sacks.
"Big challenge. They want to cause disruption, they get after it up front. They don't do a whole lot in the back end, but they're disruptive - they twist, they move a lot up front, so we've got our hands full," Walters said. "I think if we can do a good job of protecting Adrian (Martinez) and giving him clean pocket, there's throws to be made. But they present a definite challenge in terms of protecting him and keeping him clean."